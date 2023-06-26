Top 5 restaurants on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list

T

1. Central in Lima, Peru

2. Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain

3. DiverXo in Madrid, Spain

4. Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain

5. Alchemist in Copenhagen, Denmark

he prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list reveals the best places to discover and experience culinary excellence. The highly anticipated annual ranking showcases the finest restaurants, across the globe, for their innovative techniques and exceptional cuisine that represent culinary artistry, creativity, and desire to push the boundaries of gastronomy. A panel of experts decided who made the cut for the 21st edition of the annual ranking, which features restaurants from across 24 territories on five continents. Here are the top five restaurants from the list to explore on your next culinary adventure.Central's innovative and groundbreaking approach to cuisine has earned it the top spot on the list. Guests can enjoy a fine dining experience that showcases Peruvian ingredients and cooking techniques. Chef Virgilio Martínez, passionate about nature and sustainability, leads the restaurant. Central offers guests a unique culinary journey that explores Peru's breathtaking landscapes.Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain, is a collaboration between chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casañas. The restaurant's menu is characterized by its avant-garde approach to gastronomy, presenting visually stunning dishes. Disfrutar's cuisine draws inspiration from various culinary traditions, incorporating local and international flavours. Innovative techniques and textures are used to create a unique dining experience.DiverXo is a restaurant led by chef David Muñoz, DiverXO that showcases an avant-garde menu which pushes the gastronomic boundaries. The restaurant's tasting menu has over 12 courses, which blend flavours, textures, and visual artistry. DiverXo's interiors feature flying pigs, hundreds of butterflies and skulls with mohawks.Asador Etxebarri is a restaurant led by chef Victor Arguinzoniz that uses simple ingredients, like mild, to create elegant dishes with the help of custom-made grills. The restaurant uses the finest locally-sourced produce and ingredients to highlight the essence and simplicity of each element. Guests can expect to enjoy dishes with a smoky flavour complemented by thoughtfully crafted sauces and accompaniments.Alchemist is located in a remote part of Copenhagen called Refshaleøen. The restaurant, led by chef Rasmus Munk, has created an experience for guests, divided into different acts that explore various locations, craftsmanship, and art forms. Both Danish and international flavours influence the cuisine. The holistic dining experience can last anyway between four to six hours.