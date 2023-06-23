Top 10 most liveable cities in the world in 2023

Vienna. Image Credit: JOE KLAMAR/AFP S
everal cities across the globe have gained recognition for being the most liveable cities for 2023, according to a recent report
by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Healthcare, culture, environment, education, and stability were among the parameters used to rank 173 cities worldwide. Here are this year's top 10 most liveable cities on the list.
1. Vienna, Austria
Vienna's education and health services are among the reasons that have put this city at the top of the list. The city is known for its exquisite architecture and natural surroundings that can be found within the city limits. It is also well-known for its thriving art and culture scene.Copenhagen. Image Credit: OleJensen/Getty Images
2. Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen comes in second place. It is one of Europe's oldest capitals and has a mix of royal history, modern architecture and green areas. This city is renowned for its exceptional liveability, vibrant diversity, exquisite gastronomy, and remarkable sustainability initiatives. It is also one of Northern Europe's major financial hubs.Also read: Top 10 wealthiest cities in the world: From New York to SydneyMelbourne. Image Credit: MattBlyth/Getty Images
3. Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is a trendy city known as a cultural hub. This city down under is popular for its cool neighbourhoods, sports activities, food and art scene that creates a vibrant atmosphere. The sleek skyscrapers of the Central Business District and Victorian-era facades of buildings in neighbourhoods like Fitzroy showcase its seamless blend of old and new, creating a landscape reflective of the city’s rich history and progressive spirit.Sydney. Image Credit: BrendonThorne/Getty Images
4. Sydney, Australia
Sydney is known for its stunning beaches and iconic attractions like the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House. Its combination of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and quality of life make it one of the top places to live. Sydney also offers a lifestyle that caters to a range of people, whether you enjoy the outdoors or are looking for a vibrant social scene.Also read: 5 most expensive islands to visit in 2023Vancouver. Image Credit: AndrewChin/Getty Images
5. Vancouver, Canada
Vancouver, situated on the west coast of Canada, is popular for its natural beauty, vibrant cultural scene, and high quality of life. The city is a great place for those who enjoy the outdoors, as its breathtaking landscapes provide endless opportunities for exploration and activities like hiking, whitewater rafting and skiing. The city's happening cultural scene is largely due to its many art galleries, museums, theatres, and music venues.Zurich. Image Credit: ChristianEnder/Getty Images
6. Zurich, Switzerland
Zurich offers variety combining nature with urban living. It is nestled amidst picturesque landscapes and on the shores of Lake Zurich, where old-world charm and modern vibrancy meet to create an elegant and tranquil place to live. It offers a high quality of life as it is a metropolis, economic centre and a university city.Calgary. Image Credit: ArturWidak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
7. Calgary, Canada
Calgary, in western Canada, has breathtaking landscapes as it is nestled in the foothills of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. It is also a lively urban centre and business hub. It is also host to many international festivals ranging from film to beer.Geneva. Image Credit: GABRIELMONNET / AFP
8. Geneva, Switzerland
Geneva is a vibrant, lively, thriving city known for its culture and history, trade fairs and exhibitions. It has a lot to offer culturally as it is home to a diverse range of museums, and many international artists perform in the Geneva Opera House and Grand Théâtre. This is also the location of the United Nations European headquarters and the Red Cross.Also read: 5 best and unique yachting destinations across the globe
Toronto. Image Credit: Mert AlperDervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
9. Toronto, Canada
Numerous reasons make Toronto a great place to live, from its cultural diversity to its high quality of life. It also has amazing natural beauty and provides recreational opportunities. Its diverse culinary scene is a reflection of its multicultural population. Osaka. Image Credit: CarlCourt/Getty Images
10. Osaka, Japan
Osaka is a major business hub in western Japan. It is also an important cultural destination that showcases the country’s history. In addition to being known for its culinary delights, it has also gained a reputation for having friendly residents. Its theatres, music venues and comedy clubs make it a trendy entertainment hub.
