5 best and unique yachting destinations across the globe

njoying life on a yacht may be the ultimate luxury, especially when living on a vessel with amenities beyond creature comforts—personal watercraft, private chefs, entertainment decks and cinemas. However, where you enjoy the yachting lifestyle can make a huge difference. Here are some amazing yachting destinations across the globe, according to Christie's International Real Estate, where you can enjoy epic ocean views, breath-taking sunsets, and more.The Emerald Coast in Sardinia is a major attraction for people who enjoy life on a yacht. Its pristine coastline and luxury marinas make it one of the best yachting destinations in the world. It is well-known for the rock formations of Capo Testa and the marine grottoes of Cala Gonone. Visitors can enjoy the vibrancy of the quaint towns of Carloforte and Castelsardo. There are also many tiny islands of the Maddalena archipelago to explore. May, June, September and October are some of the best times to visit the island.The French Riviera, also known as Côte d'Azur, is one of the most iconic and glamorous destinations in Europe when it comes to the yachting lifestyle. It has picturesque villages and high-end resorts along the coastline. The island of Porquerolles is a beautiful escape from the chaos of the mainland. The best times to visit the French Riviera is May through September.There is plenty to explore in the Greek islands. It has a lot of natural beauty, from its beaches to its uninhabited isles. Yachters can enjoy an archaeological exploration or enjoy the nightlife on the island of Mykonos. The sailing season in Greece is May through October.The eastern Adriatic has gained popularity among the yacht crowd. Enjoy Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, which offers visitors adventure, history, and beautiful beaches. Montenegro is between Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Albania. This tiny Balkan nation has become a popular yacht destination due to its natural beauty. The best time to visit is when the weather is warm, which is May to September.Mallorca is one of Spain's largest Balearic Islands. Palma, the Spanish islands resort city and capital is a quaint, old town that overlooks the Bay of Palma and the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range. Port d'Andratx—on the island's southwest tip—is widely known for its famous sandy beaches. The island's west coast is home to the world's largest underground lakes, the Caves of Drach. May through October are some of the best months to visit Mallorca.