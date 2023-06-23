India joins Artemis Accords: What's the geopolitical message, and will ISRO get more money?

India finally joins the Artemis Accords, the multilateral space initiative led by the US. This was one of the many historic announcements that have come out of Prime Minister Modi's state visit. We asked Narayan Prasad, co-founder and COO of Satsearch and co-founder of Spaceport SARABHAI, India's first space think tank, to explain the significance. India has a lead over many countries with its space programme, and we should continue to invest as much as we can to maintain that strength and build on self reliance, Narayan argues, irrespective of being part of any international effort