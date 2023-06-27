To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Russia's Wagner: A mercenary army's mutinous march to Moscow to ask for justice

Wagner's twenty-four hours of rebellion had raised the spectre of a civil war in nuclear-armed Russia. The Russians are thankful that the mutiny ended in an agreement without bloodshed on Sunday. After all, Wagner's forces fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine for the Russians
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jun 27, 2023
1 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG

Image by : Stringer / Reuters

1/9
  • 2 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG
  • 3 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG
  • 4 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG
  • 5 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG
  • 6 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_Bg
  • 7 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG
  • 8 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_Bg
  • 9 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. On June 24, Russians were stunned, waking to the news that Wagner, a private military company, had rebelled, and their armed columns were heading to Moscow on a 'justice march.'

