Russia's Wagner: A mercenary army's mutinous march to Moscow to ask for justice Wagner's twenty-four hours of rebellion had raised the spectre of a civil war in nuclear-armed Russia. The Russians are thankful that the mutiny ended in an agreement without bloodshed on Sunday. After all, Wagner's forces fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine for the Russians Curated By: Madhu Kapparath







Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. On June 24, Russians were stunned, waking to the news that Wagner, a private military company, had rebelled, and their armed columns were heading to Moscow on a 'justice march.'