BrainSightAI's Laina Emmanuel and Rhimjhim Agrawal: Mapping the mind and matter

In March 2024, BrainSightAI hit an important commercial milestone when it secured a ‘software-as-a-medical-device’ certification from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The Bengaluru startup’s founders Laina Emmanuel and Rimjhim Agrawal have developed a software product that provides actionable insights into the brain and its functioning.

Emmanuel and Agrawal hope their work will lead to personalised brain care one day.

“The CDSCO licence allows us to sell our product, called VoxelBox, in India,” Agrawal tells Forbes India. The recognition helped BrainSight convert many of the pilots of its product, being run in some 40 hospitals, into commercial contracts. “This year is about raising our revenues and touching 100 hospitals with our product,” she says. “And we’re also working to get FDA certification in the US.”

Emmanuel, the CEO, and Agrawal, the CTO, first met as part of a 2019 cohort in Bengaluru at Entrepreneur First, the well-known UK-headquartered global startup investor and accelerator that helps entrepreneurs find potential co-founders.

Agrawal has a PhD from India’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. She has years of research in machine learning, computational psychiatry and brain imaging under her belt, with several published papers and patents. She was looking to translate her research into real-world applications.