Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photo Gallery
  4. Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025: An evening celebrating excellence in India Inc

Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025: An evening celebrating excellence in India Inc

Celebrating excellence in leadership, innovation, and impact--Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 honours visionaries redefining the future. Witness the trailblazers such as Rajesh Jejurikar of M&M, Supam Maheshwari of FirstCry, and Puneet Chhatwal of IHCL, who inspire change and set new benchmarks. Explore the moments that shaped this year's most prestigious leadership celebration
Curated By: Forbes India Photo Team
Published: Mar 4, 2025
Winners of Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 gather for a picture with the jury members and speake

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

1/30

Winners of Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 gather for a picture with the jury members and speakers and other dignitaries on the stage on February 28, 2025, in Mumbai.
Suveen Sinha, Editor, Forbes India, set the stage for the evening.

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

2/30

Suveen Sinha, Editor, Forbes India, set the stage for the evening. "These are volatile times and this is when leaders are required," he said.
Panel Discussion - 'India’s growth story in a volatile global environment'. The session was mo

Image by : Amit Verma

3/30

Panel Discussion - 'India’s growth story in a volatile global environment'. The session was moderated by Neha Bothra, Associate Editor, Forbes India and it featured voices of KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank, Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO, Mahindra Auto & Farm sector, and Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda
(L-R)Amit Chandra, Chairman - India, Bain Capital and FILA jury member, V Balasubramanian, co-founde

Image by : Amit Verma

4/30

(L-R)Amit Chandra, Chairman - India, Bain Capital and FILA jury member, V Balasubramanian, co-founder and COO, Bugworks; Anand Anandkumar, CEO and MD of Bugworks; Santanu Dutta, co-founder, Bugworks; and Rishi Das, co-founder, Indiqube.
 
Forbes India Leadership Awards’ Emerging Innovators category recognises entrepreneurs who have taken on hard problems in deep tech. This year, the award goes to Bugworks. The team at Bugworks is attempting to bring to market a new class of antibiotics – a first, in almost half a century!
(L-R) Amit Chandra, Chairman - India, Bain Capital and FILA jury member; Ritesh Arora and Nakul Agga

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

5/30

(L-R) Amit Chandra, Chairman - India, Bain Capital and FILA jury member; Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, co-founders of BrowserStack, and Rishi Das, co-founder, Indiqube.

Forbes India Leadership Award for Outstanding Startup honours a company that has carved a niche within a decade, showcasing strong funding, steady growth, profitability, and a winning business model. This year the winners are BrowserStack. A SaaS unicorn, BrowserStack has taken the space of cloud web and mobile testing by storm.
(L-R) Ashish Agarwal, MD & Country head, Jefferies India, Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet,

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

6/30

(L-R) Ashish Agarwal, MD & Country head, Jefferies India, Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet, and FILA jury chair and founder of Marico Harsh Mariwala.

The FILA Icon of Excellence Award honours individuals who have not only achieved extraordinary success in their field but have also set new benchmarks of dedication, versatility, and influence. Ajay Singh of SpiceJet is someone who doesn't shy away from a challenge. He revived DTC, Doordarshan, and SpiceJet–twice. And he is ready to do it again.
(L-R) Ashish Agarwal, MD & Country head, Jefferies India, Katrina Kaif, actor and founder of Kay

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

7/30

(L-R) Ashish Agarwal, MD & Country head, Jefferies India, Katrina Kaif, actor and founder of Kay Beauty, and FILA jury chair and founder of Marico Harsh Mariwala.

Next FILA Icon of Excellence Award honoured Katrina Kaif who has made incredible contribution to cinema with films such as 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan' and 'Merry Christmas' and is inspiring others with her entrepreneurial journey of building and growing Kay Beauty.
Katrina Kaif, actor and founder of Kay Beauty, was in conversation with Forbes India's Naini Thaker

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

8/30

Katrina Kaif, actor and founder of Kay Beauty, was in conversation with Forbes India's Naini Thaker to discuss what it takes to build a brand from ground up. "If you are going to start a business, you need to have something important to say," she said.
(L-R)Dream 11 founder Harsh Jain, Arpit Agarwal of Blume Ventures, Rahul Yadav and Mohit Yadav, co-f

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

9/30

(L-R)Dream 11 founder Harsh Jain, Arpit Agarwal of Blume Ventures, Rahul Yadav and Mohit Yadav, co-founders of Minimalist.

The Forbes India Leadership Award for Promising Startup goes to Minimalist, a homegrown, science-backed skincare brand, that has revolutionised beauty with transparency, efficacy, and ingredient-driven formulations.
MTR Foods CEO Sunay Bhasin (L) and his team recieve the Forbes India Leadership Award for Regional G

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

10/30

MTR Foods CEO Sunay Bhasin (L) and his team recieve the Forbes India Leadership Award for Regional Goliath from Arpit Agarwal of Blume Ventures and Dream11 founder Harsh Jain.

This award honours a family-led business that is giving pan-India players a run for their money in their region. These companies have for long challenged established pan-India players, and some of them are showing signs of national presence with regional dominance.
(L-R) Ajay Singh, MD and Chairman of SpiceJet, Rekha Koita, Director and co-founder, Koita Foundatio

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

11/30

(L-R) Ajay Singh, MD and Chairman of SpiceJet, Rekha Koita, Director and co-founder, Koita Foundation; and Vivek Gambhir, Venture Partner, Lightspeed India.

Forbes India Leadership Award for Grassroots Philanthropists goes to Koita Foundation for leveraging technology to enhance outcomes in the healthcare space, and helping non-profits to scale up.
(L-R) Amrit Om Nayak, co-founder, Indra Water; Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet; Krunal Patel,

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

12/30

(L-R) Amrit Om Nayak, co-founder, Indra Water; Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet; Krunal Patel, co-founder, Indra Water; and Vivek Gambhir, Venture Partner, Lightspeed India.

Forbes India Leadership Award for Climate Warrior goes to Indra Water for redefining waste water management with cutting-edge technology by helping industries and hotels treat and recycle their water and securing freshwater for the common man.
The Forbes India Leadership Award for Turnaround Star goes to IHCL. CEO Puneet Chhatwal and team col

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

13/30

The Forbes India Leadership Award for Turnaround Star goes to IHCL. CEO Puneet Chhatwal and team collected the trophy from Harsh Mariwala, Founder, Marico, and KVS Manian, MD & CEO of Federal Bank.

By diversifying its portfolio to include a wider audience and launching new ventures, IHCL MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal has scripted a turnaround story for the hospitality giant.
(L-R) Harsh Mariwala, founder, Marico; Jay Shah, Chairman, ICC; and KVS Maninan, MD & CEO, Feder

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

14/30

(L-R) Harsh Mariwala, founder, Marico; Jay Shah, Chairman, ICC; and KVS Maninan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank.

The next Icon of Excellence trophy was awarded to ICC chairman Jay Shah for playing a pivotal role in driving cricket’s growth and with his commitment to the sport, driving key initiatives like gender pay parity, the launch of the Women's Premier League, and the development of the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence. His leadership champions both expansion and inclusivity.
The next fireside chat of the night was with Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Compnay Limi

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

15/30

The next fireside chat of the night was with Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Compnay Limited. The conversation about his leadership journey, vision for the energy sector, and fundamentals of shaping the future of EV infrastructure in India was moderated by CNBC TV18's Nigel D'Souza. The conversation provided valuable perspectives on navigating challenges, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable growth.
(L-R) Bala Deshpande, former founding partner, Mega Delta Capital Advisors; Varun Jaipuria, Executiv

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

16/30

(L-R) Bala Deshpande, former founding partner, Mega Delta Capital Advisors; Varun Jaipuria, Executive Vice-chairman, Varun Beverages; and  Sandeep Ghosh, Country Head, Visa.

Forbes India Leadership Award for GenNext Entrepreneur  celebrates a dynamic next generation leader who has taken the reins of the family business to chart a futuristic vision, with innovation, new strategies and growth avenues. This year it goes to Varun Jaipuria, Executive Vice Chairman, Varun Beverages. As the third generation entrepreneur, Varun is scaling the family business by entering new markets and segments.
(L-R) Bala Deshpande, former founding partner, Mega Delta Capital Advisors; Ashish Dhawan, Co-founde

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

17/30

(L-R) Bala Deshpande, former founding partner, Mega Delta Capital Advisors; Ashish Dhawan, Co-founder, Ashoka University; and Sandeep Ghosh, Country Head, Visa.

 The Forbes India Leadership Award for Institution Builder honours visionary leaders who have not only built enterprises but have also created ecosystems and institutions that strengthen key pillars of society. The winner is Ashish Dhawan, co-founder of Ashoka University.
Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico honours next Icon of Excellence, banking stalwart Shy

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

18/30

Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico honours next Icon of Excellence, banking stalwart Shyam Srinivasan is recognised as visionary in the banking industry. He has played a pivotal role in transforming Federal Bank into one of India’s most respected and innovative financial entities.
Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico presents the Icon of Excellence for Tech Mahindra CEO

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

19/30

Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico presents the Icon of Excellence for Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi. Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, collected the award on his behalf.
(L-R) Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Limited, Supam Maheshwari,Co-founder &

Image by : Amit Verma

20/30

(L-R) Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Limited, Supam Maheshwari,Co-founder & CEO, FirstCry; and KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank.

Forbes India Leadership Award for Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates exemplary leadership, sustained performance, and a smart propensity for risk-taking. From online retail to omnichannel, Supam Maheshwari has continued to build deeper moats over the last 15 years, helping his company to emerge as India’s biggest omnichannel retailer of children’s products.
(L-R) Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Limited; Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Direct

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

21/30

(L-R) Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Limited; Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra; and KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank.

Forbes India Leadership Award for CEO of the Year celebrates exceptional business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and visionary leadership. Jejurikar, the recipient of the award this year, has navigated industry challenges, sustained growth, and played a pivotal role in making electric vehicles a functional reality for the masses.
Krunal Patel, co-founder, Indra Water, shows the latest Forbes India Leadership Awards issue to his

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

22/30

Krunal Patel, co-founder, Indra Water, shows the latest Forbes India Leadership Awards issue to his family.
Jury member Amit Chandra in a candid conversation with Federal Bank's Shyam Srinivasan and KVS Mania

Image by :

23/30

Jury member Amit Chandra in a candid conversation with Federal Bank's Shyam Srinivasan and KVS Manian.
Katrina Kaif, Rajesh Jejurikar, Arpit Agarwal, Vivek Gambhir enjoying the evening.

Image by :

24/30

Katrina Kaif, Rajesh Jejurikar, Arpit Agarwal, Vivek Gambhir enjoying the evening.
Team Mahindra & Mahindra couldn't resist a group selfie.

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

25/30

Team Mahindra & Mahindra couldn't resist a group selfie.
Amit Chandra and Ashish Dhawan in a conversation before the evening began.

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

26/30

Amit Chandra and Ashish Dhawan in a conversation before the evening began.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI President Roger Binny, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla observe the proc

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

27/30

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI President Roger Binny, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla observe the proceedings of the evening.
Ajay Singh of SpiceJet in an animated conversation with IHCL MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal.

Image by : Amit Verma

28/30

Ajay Singh of SpiceJet in an animated conversation with IHCL MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal.
FILA 2025 jury members Vivek Gambhir and Arpit Agarwal in a discussion.

Image by :

29/30

FILA 2025 jury members Vivek Gambhir and Arpit Agarwal in a discussion.
Audience at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025.

Image by : Madhu Kapparath

30/30

Audience at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025.

More Photo Gallery

1_Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Backstage with Sabyasachi at 25: On the prowl for global markets

Jan 27, 2025
HMPV Virus_opening_image

All you need to know about HMPV

Jan 7, 2025
8_VaticanReligionPopeAudienceChristmas

In Photos: A tableau celebrating the birth of ChristÂ 

Dec 24, 2024
1_AFP_Zakir Hussain_BG

Ustad Zakir Hussain : Making magic with rhythm

Dec 18, 2024
Gukesh

How Gukesh Dommaraju became world's youngest chess champ

Dec 13, 2024
Richlist Collage_BG

Forbes India's Richest 100 2024: Billionaires in numbers

Dec 4, 2024
See More
X