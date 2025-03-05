Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025: An evening celebrating excellence in India Inc

(L-R) Ashish Agarwal, MD & Country head, Jefferies India, Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet, and FILA jury chair and founder of Marico Harsh Mariwala.



The FILA Icon of Excellence Award honours individuals who have not only achieved extraordinary success in their field but have also set new benchmarks of dedication, versatility, and influence. Ajay Singh of SpiceJet is someone who doesn't shy away from a challenge. He revived DTC, Doordarshan, and SpiceJet–twice. And he is ready to do it again.