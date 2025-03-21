Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Top 10 most valuable IPL teams: From Chennai Super Kings to Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL has become a leading sports competition, and its brand value has reached $12 billion for the first time. Here's a look at the brand values of the franchises according to the Brand Finance IPL 2024 report
Curated By: Forbes India
Published: Mar 21, 2025
MS Dhoni's five-times champion team, Chennai Super Kings, reign supreme with a $122 million brand va

Image by : AFP

1/10

MS Dhoni's five-times champion team, Chennai Super Kings, reign supreme with a $122 million brand value.
Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians follow CSK with a $119 million brand value. The fr

Image by : AFP

2/10

Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians follow CSK with a $119 million brand value. The franchise saw its value grow by 36 percent.
RCB's incredibly loyal fanbase helped Virat Kohli's team secure the third position, with a brand val

Image by : Getty Images

3/10

RCB's incredibly loyal fanbase helped Virat Kohli's team secure the third position, with a brand value of $117 million, up 67 percent from 2023.
Reigning champs Kolkata Knight Riders secured fourth place with a $109 million brand value.

Image by : AFP

4/10

Reigning champs Kolkata Knight Riders secured fourth place with a $109 million brand value.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is recognised as the IPL’s fastest-growing brand. Its bra

Image by : AFP

5/10

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is recognised as the IPL’s fastest-growing brand. Its brand value went up 76 percent to $85 million.
The franchise from Pink City Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals, reached the sixth position with a brand value

Image by : AFP

6/10

The franchise from Pink City Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals, reached the sixth position with a brand value of $81 million. RR is in the news for choosing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at auctions.
Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals achieved an $80 million valuation with 24 percent growth and reached t

Image by : AFP

7/10

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals achieved an $80 million valuation with 24 percent growth and reached the seventh position.
One of the new franchises on the block, Gujarat Titans, attained a valuation of $69 million with a 5

Image by : AFP

8/10

One of the new franchises on the block, Gujarat Titans, attained a valuation of $69 million with a 5 percent increase at eighth rank.
Punjab Kings demonstrated a remarkable 49 percent growth, securing a $68 million valuation and ninth

Image by : AFP

9/10

Punjab Kings demonstrated a remarkable 49 percent growth, securing a $68 million valuation and ninth position.
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants round out the top 10 with a $60 million valuation--a 29 percent

Image by : AFP

10/10

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants round out the top 10 with a $60 million valuation--a 29 percent increase from last year.

X