Top 10 most valuable IPL teams: From Chennai Super Kings to Royal Challengers Bangalore

MS Dhoni's five-times champion team, Chennai Super Kings, reign supreme with a $122 million brand value.
Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians follow CSK with a $119 million brand value. The franchise saw its value grow by 36 percent.
RCB's incredibly loyal fanbase helped Virat Kohli's team secure the third position, with a brand value of $117 million, up 67 percent from 2023.
Reigning champs Kolkata Knight Riders secured fourth place with a $109 million brand value.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is recognised as the IPL’s fastest-growing brand. Its brand value went up 76 percent to $85 million.
The franchise from Pink City Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals, reached the sixth position with a brand value of $81 million. RR is in the news for choosing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at auctions.
Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals achieved an $80 million valuation with 24 percent growth and reached the seventh position.
One of the new franchises on the block, Gujarat Titans, attained a valuation of $69 million with a 5 percent increase at eighth rank.
Punjab Kings demonstrated a remarkable 49 percent growth, securing a $68 million valuation and ninth position.
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants round out the top 10 with a $60 million valuation--a 29 percent increase from last year.