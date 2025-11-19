Inside Akshaya Patra’s kitchen: Feeding 100,000 kids before school begins
Inside Akshaya Patra Foundation’s kitchens that power the PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) Programme—feeding 100,000 children daily across 1,700 schools with scale, precision, and purpose.
Nov 19, 2025, 15:29 IST2 min
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
7/15
8/15
9/15
10/15
Photogallery
