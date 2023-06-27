T
he United States of America, China, Japan, Germany, and India are the largest economies in the world in 2023, as per their GDP data. GDP serves as a key metric for assessing the magnitude of a nation's economy. The conventional approach for gauging a country's GDP involves the expenditure method, wherein the total is derived by aggregating expenditure on fresh consumer goods, new investments, government outlays, and the net value of exports.
Top 10 Largest Economies in the World 2023
Which are the top 5 GDP countries in the world? The US, China, Japan, Germany, and India, respectively, hold those positions in 2023. Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 largest economies in the world in 2023, sourced from IMF data
:
|Country
|GDP (USD billion)
|GDP Per Capita (USD thousand)
|United States Of America (U.S.A)
|26,854
|80.03
|China
|19,374
|13.72
|Japan
|4,410
|35.39
|Germany
|4,309
|51.38
|India
|3,750
|2.6
|United Kingdom (U.K.)
|3,159
|46.31
|France
|2,924
|44.41
|Italy
|2,170
|36.81
|Canada
|2,090
|52.72
|Brazil
|2,080
|9.67
Closer Look at the Globe's Largest Economies by 2023
The United States of America
- GDP: $26,854 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $80,030
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 1.6%
The United States upholds its status as the major global economy, steadfastly preserving its pinnacle position from 1960 to 2023. Its economy boasts remarkable diversity, propelled by important sectors, including services, manufacturing, finance, and technology. The United States enjoys a substantial consumer market, fosters innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, possesses resilient infrastructure, and experiences advantageous business conditions.
China
- GDP: $19,374 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $13,720
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 5.2%
China has witnessed a notable upsurge in its economic progress, moving from the fourth rank in 1960 to the second rank in 2023. The Chinese economy predominantly hinges upon manufacturing, exports, and investment. It proudly possesses an extensive workforce, robust governmental backing, infrastructural advancements, and an expeditiously expanding consumer market.
Japan
- GDP: $4,410 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $35,390
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 1.3%
Japan's notable economy is distinguished by its progressive technology, manufacturing prowess, and service industry. Prominent sectors encompass automotive, electronic, machinery, and financial domains. Moreover, Japan garners recognition for its unwavering work ethic, pioneering technological advancements, and exceptional exports of superior quality.
Germany
- GDP: $4,309 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $51,380
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: -0.1%
The German economy strongly focuses on exports and is renowned for its precision in the engineering, automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors. It derives advantage from its proficient labour force, robust research and development initiatives, and a pronounced commitment to fostering innovation.
India
- GDP: $3,750 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $2,600
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 5.9%
India's economy boasts diversity and swift growth, fuelled by key sectors such as information technology, services, agriculture, and manufacturing. The nation capitalises on its broad domestic market, a youthful and technologically adept labour force, and an expanding middle class.Also Read: The top 10 richest people in India in 2023
United Kingdom
- GDP: $3,159 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $46,310
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: -0.3%
The economy of the United Kingdom comprises a blend of services, manufacturing, finance, and creative sectors. London functions as a worldwide financial centre, enticing foreign investments. The economic expansion of the UK is additionally shaped by its trade alliances and globalisation.
France
- GDP: $2,924 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $44,410
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 0.7%
France is expected to have a GDP estimated at 2,920 billion US dollars in 2023. The economy of France is characterised by diversification, emphasising industries such as aerospace, tourism, luxury goods, and agriculture. France is renowned for its robust social welfare system, well-developed infrastructure, and substantial investment in research and development.
Italy
- GDP: $2,170 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $36,810
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 0.7%
Italy boasts a highly developed market as the third-largest economy in the European Union. The nation is known for its influential and pioneering business sector and diligent and competitive agricultural industry.
Canada
- GDP: $2,090 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $52,720
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 1.5%
The Canadian economy relies heavily on its abundant natural resources, encompassing oil, gas, minerals, and timber. Moreover, the nation boasts a thriving services sector, a well-established manufacturing industry, and a steadfast dedication to fostering innovation and technological advancements.
Brazil
- GDP: $2,080 billion
- GDP By Country Per Capita: $9,670
- Annual GDP Growth Rate: 0.9%
The Brazilian economy exhibits a breadth of sectors, encompassing agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and services. Notably, it is a prominent global hub for agricultural production and exportation. Several factors, including commodity prices, domestic consumption, and the advancement of infrastructure, shape the growth of Brazil's economy.
Frequently Asked Questions 1. How is Gross Domestic Product (GDP) computed?
GDP is determined by summing up consumption (expenditure by consumers), government expenditure, investment (expenditure by businesses), and net exports (the difference between exports and imports).2. What are the top 10 poorest countries in the world?
The top 10 poorest countries in the world by GDP per capita would be:
- Burundi - $308
- Sierra Leone - $472
- Malawi - $483
- The Central African Republic - $516
- Madagascar - $540
- Somalia - $562
- South Sudan - $570
- Niger - $574
- Mozambique - $579
- Eritrea - $700
