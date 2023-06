Top 10 largest economies in the world in 2023

T

Top 10 Largest Economies in the World 2023

Country GDP (USD billion) GDP Per Capita (USD thousand) United States Of America (U.S.A) 26,854 80.03 China 19,374 13.72 Japan 4,410 35.39 Germany 4,309 51.38 India 3,750 2.6 United Kingdom (U.K.) 3,159 46.31 France 2,924 44.41 Italy 2,170 36.81 Canada 2,090 52.72 Brazil 2,080 9.67

The United States of America

GDP: $26,854 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $80,030

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 1.6%

China

GDP: $19,374 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $13,720

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 5.2%

Japan

GDP: $4,410 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $35,390

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 1.3%

Germany

GDP: $4,309 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $51,380

Annual GDP Growth Rate: -0.1%

India

GDP: $3,750 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $2,600

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 5.9%

United Kingdom

GDP: $3,159 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $46,310

Annual GDP Growth Rate: -0.3%

France

GDP: $2,924 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $44,410

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 0.7%

Italy

GDP: $2,170 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $36,810

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 0.7%

Canada

GDP: $2,090 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $52,720

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 1.5%

Brazil

GDP: $2,080 billion

GDP By Country Per Capita: $9,670

Annual GDP Growth Rate: 0.9%

Burundi - $308 Sierra Leone - $472 Malawi - $483 The Central African Republic - $516 Madagascar - $540 Somalia - $562 South Sudan - $570 Niger - $574 Mozambique - $579 Eritrea - $700



The United States of America, China, Japan, Germany, and India are the largest economies in the world in 2023, as per their GDP data. GDP serves as a key metric for assessing the magnitude of a nation's economy. The conventional approach for gauging a country's GDP involves the expenditure method, wherein the total is derived by aggregating expenditure on fresh consumer goods, new investments, government outlays, and the net value of exports.

The United States upholds its status as the major global economy, steadfastly preserving its pinnacle position from 1960 to 2023. Its economy boasts remarkable diversity, propelled by important sectors, including services, manufacturing, finance, and technology. The United States enjoys a substantial consumer market, fosters innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, possesses resilient infrastructure, and experience advantageous business conditions.

China has witnessed a notable upsurge in its economic progress, moving from the fourth rank in 1960 to the second rank in 2023. The Chinese economy predominantly hinges upon manufacturing, exports, and investment. It proudly possesses an extensive workforce, robust governmental backing, infrastructural advancements, and an expeditiously expanding consumer market.

Japan's notable economy is distinguished by its progressive technology, manufacturing prowess, and service industry. Prominent sectors encompass automotive, electronic, machinery, and financial domains. Moreover, Japan garners recognition for its unwavering work ethic, pioneering technological advancements, and exceptional exports of superior quality.

The German economy strongly focuses on exports and is renowned for its precision in the engineering, automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors. It derives advantage from its proficient labour force, robust research and development initiatives, and a pronounced commitment to fostering innovation.

India's economy boasts diversity and swift growth, fuelled by key sectors such as information technology, services, agriculture, and manufacturing. The nation capitalises on its broad domestic market, a youthful and technologically adept labour force, and an expanding middle class.

The economy of the United Kingdom comprises a blend of services, manufacturing, finance, and creative sectors. London functions as a worldwide financial centre, enticing foreign investments. The economic expansion of the UK is additionally shaped by its trade alliances and globalisation.

France is expected to have a GDP estimated at 2,920 billion US dollars in 2023. The economy of France is characterised by diversification, emphasising industries such as aerospace, tourism, luxury goods, and agriculture. France is renowned for its robust social welfare system, well-developed infrastructure, and substantial investment in research and development.

Italy boasts a highly developed market as the third-largest economy in the European Union. The nation is known for its influential and pioneering business sector and diligent and competitive agricultural industry.

The Canadian economy relies heavily on its abundant natural resources, encompassing oil, gas, minerals, and timber. Moreover, the nation boasts a thriving services sector, a well-established manufacturing industry, and a steadfast dedication to fostering innovation and technological advancements.

The Brazilian economy exhibits a breadth of sectors, encompassing agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and services. Notably, it is a prominent global hub for agricultural production and exportation. Several factors, including commodity prices, domestic consumption, and the advancement of infrastructure, shape the growth of Brazil's economy.

GDP is determined by summing up consumption (expenditure by consumers), government expenditure, investment (expenditure by businesses), and net exports (the difference between exports and imports).