The 10 most followed Instagram accounts in the world

ocial media has revolutionised how individuals establish connections and communicate in the contemporary digital age. Among the myriad platforms that dominate the online realm, Instagram distinguishes itself as a highly favoured and influential platform, boasting billions of active users globally. In this article, we will talk about the most followed Instagram accounts worldwide.
Top Ten Most Followed Instagram Accounts in The World
To answer a burning question, Christiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram. Here are the other celebrities who make up the top ten most followed Instagram accounts worldwide:
|Name
|No. of followers
|Profession
|Country
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|589 Mln
|Footballer
|Portugal
|Lionel Messi
|469 Mln
|Footballer
|Argentina
|Selena Gomez
|420 Mln
|Singer & Entrepreneur
|US
|Kylie Jenner
|393 Mln
|TV personality & Entrepreneur
|US
|Dwayne Johnson
|383 Mln
|Actor and producer
|US
|Ariana Grande
|373 Mln
|Singer-songwriter
|US
|Kim Kardashian
|359 Mln
|TV personality & Entrepreneur
|US
|Beyonce
|311 Mln
|Singer-songwriter
|US
|Khloe Kardashian
|308 Mln
|TV personality & Entrepreneur
|US
|Justin Bieber
|291 Mln
|Singer-songwriter
|US
Now, we take a more detailed look at the most followed Instagram accounts around the world, starting with the most followed person on Instagram:
Cristiano Ronaldo
- Net worth: $500 million
- Source: Football contracts, endorsement deals, business investments
- Age: 38
- Residence: Madeira, Portugal
As of June 8, 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with over 589 million followers. Renowned as one of the world's most exceptional footballers, he holds the position of forward for Al Nassr and serves as the esteemed captain of the Portuguese national team. The content on his feed offers a deeper insight into his personal and professional lives and showcases his experiences and achievements. Instagram link: Click Here
Lionel Messi
- Net worth: $600 million
- Source: Football contracts, endorsement deals, business investments
- Age: 35
- Residence: Rosario, Argentina
Again from the world of football, Lionel Messi is the second most followed person on Instagram. Messi assumes the role of captain for the esteemed Argentinian national team while also serving as a forward for the renowned Inter Miami.Lionel Messi has amassed a sizeable following of 469 million Instagram users. On his Instagram profile, you find snapshots of his career as a revered sportsman, his moments with family, and insights into various events he attends.Instagram link: Click Here
Selena Gomez
- Net worth: $95 million
- Source: Instagram posts, music albums, actor, brand endorsements and her makeup line Rare Beauty
- Age: 30
- Residence: Texas, US
Securing the third position on the list of most followed Instagram accounts, Selena Gomez commands an impressive 420 million Instagram followers. As an American musician of distinction, she also holds the esteemed title of founder of Rare Beauty, an influential brand.Along with the usual photographs you’d expect of friends, family, and events, a noteworthy aspect of her profile is the presence of occasional political posts wherein she addresses pressing issues such as women's rights. Further, Selena Gomez has demonstrated her commitment to raising awareness about mental well-being by openly discussing mental health matters and encouraging her followers to engage in self-education on this vital subject.Instagram link: Click Here
Kylie Jenner
- Net worth: $680 million
- Source: TV Personality, Model, Entrepreneur
- Age: 25
- Residence: Hidden Hills, California, US
Ranking as the fourth most followed person on Instagram, we find the fashion influencer and celebrated celebrity Kylie Jenner; her account commands an extraordinary following of 388 million. Her profile serves as a platform where she showcases her renowned ventures, including the highly lucrative Kylie Cosmetics brand, as well as other notable ventures like Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby. Instagram link: Click Here
Dwayne Johnson
- Net worth: $820 million
- Source: Wrestling, Acting, Business, Brand endorsements
- Age: 51
- Residence: Los Angeles, US
The renowned actor and former WWE champion Dwayne Johnson secures the fifth position among Instagram users with the largest following. With a count of 383 million followers, he has amassed a substantial and devoted audience on the platform. While his initial claim to fame stemmed from his time as a wrestler, his more recent ventures have exclusively revolved around the entertainment industry.Instagram link: Click Here
Ariana Grande
- Net worth: $240 million
- Source: Singer-songwriter, actress
- Age: 29
- Residence: Boca Raton, Florida, US
The renowned global sensation Ariana Grande is the sixth most followed person on Instagram. She is an acclaimed American singer and songwriter who has garnered widespread recognition for her chart-topping hits such as "The Way," "7 Rings," "In My Head," "Focus," "Break Free," and numerous others. Notably, she is also celebrated for her noteworthy foray into the cosmetics industry with her venture, REM Beauty.Instagram link: Click Here
Kim Kardashian
- Net worth: $1.4 billion
- Source: Beauty, Skims, TV shows, endorsements, and investments
- Age: 42
- Residence: Calabasas, US
Kim Kardashian is next on our list of the most followed Instagram accounts. As a prominent media personality and astute businesswoman, Kimberly Noel Kardashian maintains an impressive count of 359 million Instagram followers.Notably, she ventured into the Shapewear space with the establishment of her company "Skims" in 2019 while also leaving her indelible mark on the fashion landscape. In addition, Kim Kardashian has served as an ambassador for international luxury brands such as Balenciaga, which has recently faced criticism for a controversial advertisement. Interestingly, Kardashian emerged as a prominent advocate for the cause, expressing her disapproval of the brand despite her affiliation with it. Instagram link: Click Here
Beyoncé
- Net worth: $540 million
- Source: music, album sales, concerts, fashion lines
- Age: 41
- Residence: California, US
Beyoncé's Instagram account garners an impressive following of 311 million and features a vast collection of over 2,060 thoughtfully curated posts. Beyoncé's account exemplifies the same unwavering commitment to excellence that she embodies in her mesmerising performances.Primarily featuring a collection of captivating self-portraits, candid glimpses into her personal life, and professional images derived from various photoshoots and music videos, Beyoncé utilises her Instagram platform to offer an insight into her multifaceted world. Instagram link: Click Here
Khloe Kardashian
- Net worth: $60 million
- Source: Tv personality, endorsements
- Age: 38
- Residence: Tarzana, US
Khloe Kardashian, widely recognised as a reality television personality, model, and exceptional businesswoman, initially rose to prominence through her participation in the renowned reality TV series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Subsequently, she has graced spin-off programs and numerous fashion advertisements.Garnering a substantial following of 308 million individuals, her profile serves as a platform that effectively showcases both her professional endeavours and personal experiences.Instagram link: Click Here
Justin Bieber
- Net worth: $310 million
- Source: Music sales
- Age: 29
- Residence:Beverly Park, US
Finally, the tenth most followed person on Instagram is singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. With an impressive following of 291 million Instagram users, Justin Bieber boasts captivating moments from his live performances.In 2008, Justin Bieber's talent caught the attention of American record executive Scooter Braun, who subsequently signed him to RBMG Records. Maintaining an active presence on social media, Justin Bieber frequently provides glimpses into his daily activities, allowing followers to stay connected with him. Instagram link: Click Here
Frequently asked questions1. What is the engagement level of the most followed Instagram account?
The most followed Instagram account—that of Cristiano Ronaldo—demonstrates an engagement rate of 1.43 percent.2. Who is the most followed person on Instagram in India?
Cricket Virat Kohli currently holds the record for having the largest number of followers on Instagram among all Indians.
