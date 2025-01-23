Top 10 most followed artists on Spotify: From Arijit Singh, Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran

Spotify has revolutionised music consumption with over 252 million premium subscribers worldwide, out of a total market of 667 million. While streaming numbers often grab headlines, an artist's follower count on Spotify has become an increasingly crucial metric for measuring long-term success and fan engagement.

Spotify followers represent dedicated listeners who actively engage with an artist's music catalogue, making it a more valuable indicator of their commercial potential and audience reach. The artists most frequently followed on Spotify are generally the ones who are very successful.

Why Spotify followers matter more than social media followers

Spotify followers directly correlate with music consumption and engagement. Users who follow an artist on Spotify receive notifications about new releases and get the artist's music featured in their personalised playlists.

This creates a direct channel between artists and genuine music consumers, unlike social media, where followers might engage with non-musical content or follow for entertainment value alone.

Here's a detailed look at the top 10 most followed musicians on Spotify as of January 23, 2025.