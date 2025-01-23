Top 10 most followed artists on Spotify: From Arijit Singh, Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran

Learn about the top 10 most followed artists on Spotify and their impressive growth rates on the world's leading music streaming platform
Spotify has revolutionised music consumption with over 252 million premium subscribers worldwide, out of a total market of 667 million. While streaming numbers often grab headlines, an artist's follower count on Spotify has become an increasingly crucial metric for measuring long-term success and fan engagement.
Spotify followers represent dedicated listeners who actively engage with an artist's music catalogue, making it a more valuable indicator of their commercial potential and audience reach. The artists most frequently followed on Spotify are generally the ones who are very successful.
Spotify followers directly correlate with music consumption and engagement. Users who follow an artist on Spotify receive notifications about new releases and get the artist's music featured in their personalised playlists.
This creates a direct channel between artists and genuine music consumers, unlike social media, where followers might engage with non-musical content or follow for entertainment value alone.
Here's a detailed look at the top 10 most followed musicians on Spotify as of January 23, 2025.
|Rank
|Artist
|Followers
|1
|Arijit Singh
|134.2M followers
|2
|Taylor Swift
|130.4M followers
|3
|Ed Sheeran
|118.5M followers
|4
|Billie Eilish
|105.5M followers
|5
|Ariana Grande
|102.8M followers
|6
|The Weeknd
|98.0M followers
|7
|Eminem
|96.1M followers
|8
|Drake
|95.2M followers
|9
|Bad Bunny
|89.1M followers
|10
|Justin Bieber
|80.1M followers
Let's take a deeper look into the top 10 most followed artists on Spotify.
The Bollywood playback singer dominates the Indian music scene with over 1,200 distinct releases. Known for his versatile voice and emotional depth, Singh has become a household name in India and among the South Asian diaspora worldwide. His ability to sing in multiple languages and genres has contributed to his massive popularity on Spotify, making him the most followed artist on Spotify.
The global pop icon continues her reign after becoming Spotify's most-streamed artist. Swift's career spans country and pop genres, and her recent re-recordings of her earlier albums have attracted both longtime fans and new listeners. Thus, she is the second most-followed artist on Spotify.
A former record holder for the first artist to reach 100 million followers, Sheeran's acoustic-pop style and heartfelt lyrics have resonated with audiences worldwide. His collaborations across genres and consistent output of chart-topping hits have maintained his popularity on the platform, making him the third most followed artist on Spotify.
The youngest artist to achieve major streaming milestones, Eilish's unique sound and style have captivated a new generation of listeners. Her introspective lyrics and innovative production have earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.
Grande consistently ranks among the platform's most-streamed female artists. Her powerful vocals and pop anthems have made her a streaming favourite.
The first artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners, The Weeknd's blend of R&B, pop, and electronic music has created a unique sound that appeals to a broad audience. His conceptual albums and mysterious persona have contributed to his streaming success.
Through his legendary catalogue, Eminem maintains a strong following. His technical rap skills and controversial lyrics continue to attract listeners. His influence on hip-hop and pop culture ensures that his music remains relevant to both long-time fans and new generations.
Drake, the most-streamed male artist in Spotify's history, has the ability to blend rap, R&B, and pop, which has made him a streaming powerhouse. His frequent releases and collaborations keep him consistently in the spotlight and at the top of playlists.
Latin music's biggest streaming success, Bad Bunny, has brought reggaeton and Latin trap to global audiences. His innovative approach to the genre and unapologetic embrace of his Puerto Rican identity have made him a cultural icon beyond the Spanish-speaking world.
Recently passing the 80 million followers milestone, Bieber's evolution from teen pop sensation to mature artist has kept him relevant on the platform. His collaborations across genres and personal growth narrative have helped maintain his strong fan base.
Daily and weekly follower growth patterns reveal emerging trends in artist popularity. Arijit Singh leads with approximately 97,500 new followers daily, while Bad Bunny and Bruno Mars show impressive growth with 70,400 and 50,000 daily followers, respectively.
These growth rates indicate sustained popularity and suggest the potential for even greater success in streaming numbers.
The gender distribution among the most followed artists on Spotify reveals an ongoing disparity.
Spotify's global reach is reflected in the diversity of genres represented, including K-pop (BTS), Latin music, and Indian film music.
A strong Spotify following significantly influences an artist's career trajectory. Higher follower counts typically lead to better playlist placement and increased visibility on the platform. Building a solid follower base is crucial for emerging artists as it affects algorithm-based recommendations and can lead to organic growth in streaming numbers.
1. Why are Spotify followers important for artists?
Followers receive automatic notifications about releases and are likelier to stream an artist's music consistently.
2. How are Spotify followers different from social media followers?
Spotify followers actively engage with music content and represent genuine listeners rather than casual social media observers.
3. Who is the most followed artist on Spotify in 2025?
The most followed artist on Spotify is Arijit Singh. He leads with 134.2 million followers.
4. Which genre has the most artists in the top 20 Spotify followers list?
Pop music dominates the top positions, followed by hip-hop and R&B.
5. How can new artists grow their Spotify follower count?
Success comes through consistent releases, strategic collaborations, and active fan engagement across platforms.