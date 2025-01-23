Our aim is to help people rediscover the emotions of sound: Rez Hassan of Amplifon

In 1950, Charles Holland was concerned about the soldiers from World War II who were impacted by the event, and had partially or fully lost their hearing. That year, he started Amplifon, a hearing aid retailing company, out of his desire and hunger to look after soldiers and help them rediscover sound. Seventy-five years later, today, his daughter Susan Holland runs the business as chairperson; and the family has made Amplifon as one of the largest hearing aid retailers in the world. Amplifon—headquartered in Italy—began operations in India 14 years ago, and it was part of an acquisition that they had made globally. “We are strategically working on our business here, making sure that we build solid foundations and provide great quality hearing care for the Indian community,” says Rez Hassan, executive vice president APAC, Amplifon.

While Amplifon is not a manufacturer of hearing aids, the company has partnered with manufacturers around the world and focuses on providing audiological services with multiple clinics globally. In India, the company has more than 250 clinics in close to 80 cities, where trained professionals tend to patients by following the process starting with detecting the issue till providing the best possible solutions. The hearing aids available at Amplifon range from invisible hearing aids and Bluetooth-hearing aids to behind-the-ear or in-the-canal hearing aids which are all custom-made for each customer to suit different types of hearing loss and individual lifestyles.

In a conversation with Forbes India, Hassan talks about the company’s catch hold in the Indian market, the hearing health industry, evolving technology and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. Were there any challenges when Amplifon first came to India?