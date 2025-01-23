'Generational problem': Youth still struggling in pandemic's shadow

Like many other young people, Amelie feels that the Covid-19 pandemic—and its procession of lockdowns and restrictions—marked a "turning point" for her mental health.

"I came face to face with everything I had been repressing—and it triggered an enormous depression," the French university student, who was 19 years old when the pandemic broke out in 2020, told AFP.

Five years later, Amelie is still receiving treatment for her mental health. She did not want to give her last name for fear it could impact future job opportunities.

But she is far from alone in still struggling with the lasting psychological consequences from the Covid era.

Research has shown that younger people, who were forced into isolation during one of the most social times of their lives, took the biggest mental health hit during the pandemic.