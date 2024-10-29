Green Spaces and Mental Health: The importance of green campuses

In an era where the pressures of academic life weigh heavily on students, the concept of "biophilia"—coined by esteemed biologist E.O. Wilson—may help offer a powerful remedy. This intrinsic affinity for nature taps into our genetic heritage, bringing forth a compelling argument for integrating green spaces into educational institutions. As universities worldwide recognise the profound impact of nature on mental and emotional health, the transformation of campuses into green oases emerges as a pivotal strategy for fostering student success and promoting environmental stewardship. The undeniable benefits of cultivating sustainable campuses nurture the intellect and nourish the spirit.

Pioneering Green Initiatives in Indian Universities

Extensive research underscores the beneficial effects of nature on mental health, often linking green spaces to a "natural drug." Studies consistently demonstrate that access to natural environments can lead to lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety, and an overall enhancement of well-being. This vital connection between green spaces and mental health highlights the urgent need for educational institutions to prioritise such environments.Bangalore University has made significant strides in sustainability with the installation of a 495 KW solar plant, effectively reducing its carbon emissions by an impressive 790 tons of CO2 each year. Similarly, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has embraced solar energy as a cornerstone of its green campus initiative. In a parallel effort, IIT-Kanpur has reached both waste-free and carbon-neutral status, setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility.

At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, student-led initiatives promoting cycling actively contribute to cutting pollution levels, showcasing a grassroots commitment to sustainability. Another prime example is Nalanda University's new campus in Rajgir, Bihar, which stands out as a beacon of sustainability as a self-sustaining "net zero" campus powered by a 5 MW solar plant. This innovative campus incorporates advanced water treatment and recycling facilities, reflecting a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. Situated near the ancient ruins of the original Nalanda University—a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2016—the new campus marries historical significance with modern sustainable technologies. Renewable energy solutions, such as solar power and a biogas-based waste-to-energy plant, are integral to Nalanda's green initiatives.

Beyond their environmental benefits, these green campuses offer serene spaces for students to unwind, nurturing creativity and calm. Research supports that exposure to natural environments can significantly enhance academic performance, with nature walks correlated to improved creativity and problem-solving skills—critical competencies for future leaders. A study from the University of Michigan further emphasises these benefits, revealing that students who immersed themselves in natural settings exhibited superior memory and attention compared to their peers in urban environments, showing the cognitive advantages of nature.

Bridging Academia and Conservation

Mental health challenges are a growing concern among college students, who face pressures from academic demands, social anxieties, and environmental stressors. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is one of the leading causes of disability globally. College students, despite being in their most mentally agile years, report higher rates of depression compared to the general population. The presence of green spaces on campuses can help alleviate these mental health challenges by providing areas for psychological recovery and reducing the likelihood of students developing anxiety and depression.

The intertwining of education and conservation has gained momentum as numerous Indian universities become sanctuaries for wildlife and biodiversity. The Urban Slender Loris Project is one such initiative, promoting collaboration between urban planners and ecologists to protect wildlife on campuses. The project tracks slender lorises in Bengaluru, where they once thrived but now survive in limited habitats, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus. IISc, with its abundant green cover, provides an ideal sanctuary for these nocturnal primates, which are under threat due to poaching and the pet trade. To raise awareness and promote conservation, IISc hosts "loris walks" for the community, blending education with ecological responsibility.

Conclusion: A Green Future for Education

In conclusion, the cultivation of green campuses stands as a beacon of progress in higher education, offering a range of benefits ranging from enhanced mental health to active environmental stewardship. By prioritising the integration of nature into academic environments, we not only improve the quality of student life but also reinforce our collective responsibility toward conserving our planet. As we face the interconnected challenges of mental health crises and environmental degradation, the answer lies before us—a vibrant future rooted in the transformative power of nature. Embracing green campuses will not only equip our students for the academic challenges ahead but also prepare them to lead the charge for a more sustainable and mindful world.

By Dr. Reena A Mehta, Professor of General Management, K J Somaiya Institute of Management

This article has been published with permission from K J Somaiya Institute of Management. https://kjsim.somaiya.edu/en/