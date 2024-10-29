Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Michelin-starred Thai street food cook hints at retirement

Michelin-starred Thai street food cook hints at retirement

Jay Fai shot to international fame in 2018 when the dining guide honoured her humble streetside restaurant in its first Bangkok edition

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Oct 29, 2024 12:08:45 PM IST
Updated: Oct 29, 2024 12:15:38 PM IST

The Queen of Street Food, Michelin star chef Jay Fai at her restaurant in downtown Bangkok Image: Mladen Antonov / AFP© The Queen of Street Food, Michelin star chef Jay Fai at her restaurant in downtown Bangkok Image: Mladen Antonov / AFP©

A Thai cook who became the first Bangkok street food vendor to earn a coveted Michelin star has said she plans to retire, possibly as early as next year.

Jay Fai shot to international fame in 2018 when the dining guide honoured her humble streetside restaurant in its first Bangkok edition.

Tourists from around the world wait in three-hour queues to sample Jay Fai's legendary crab meat omelette—always sizzled up by the owner herself over blazing coals, wearing her signature ski googles to protect her eyes from sparks.

The 81-year-old told Thai media outlet Komchadluek that the toil of sourcing and checking ingredients every day was becoming too much.

"I will not keep the restaurant going, but I am glad to teach whoever wants my recipe," she said in the interview, video of which was posted online on Sunday.

She said she had not decided on when exactly to step down, but said it "could be next year".

Though classed as street food, dishes from the open kitchen at Jay Fai's eponymous restaurant in old Bangkok are not cheap— the signature crab omelette costs around $40.

