Tech5: Cyient acquires stake in Azimuth AI, Indian IT's home market valued at $14.5 billion, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
“Driven by the Indian government’s initiatives to boost domestic innovation in semiconductors, India is emerging as a hub for chip development,” Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing Director of Cyient, said in the press release. In July this year, the company outlined a plan to expand its semiconductor business with the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary.
Praveen Yasarapu, founder and CEO of Azimuth AI, said the partnership will help take Azimuth’s capabilities to a much larger customer base that Cyient has access to. Both companies benefit.
"While 2023 saw a slowdown in IT investment, 2024 will be all about growth fuelled by digital transformation,” Neha Gupta, senior research manager, software and IT Services market, IDC India, said in an October 28 press release on the report. The increasing complexity of IT ecosystems—blending on-premises, private, and multi-cloud environments—along with surging demand for AI and GenAI solutions, stronger security measures, and automation, will drive the market forward, Gupta added.
This institute, in Mohali, is aimed at enhancing India’s agri-food sector through advanced biotechnology, according to a government press release. Established through the strategic merger of NABI and CIAB, the institute is expected to bring together biotechnology and bioprocessing expertise to streamline the journey from research to commercialisation. It will facilitate pilot-scale production and deliver innovative agri-tech solutions to the market.
Taylor noted in an interview with CNBC the current funding environment appears “frothy,” but believes AI's potential justifies the investments, likening top companies to dot-com giants like Google, while also warning of prevalent "snake oil" in the sector. The funding round was led by Greenoaks Capital Partners, with participation from Thrive Capital, Iconiq Capital, and existing investors. Sierra develops AI customer service tools for brands such as ADT Inc and Casper Sleep Inc.
The company launched its flagship platform, Neysa Velocis, in July 2024, which enables on-demand access to high-performance computing infrastructure, and that is now generally available. Neysa has secured orders from paying customers across various sectors, including AI-first digital natives, media and entertainment companies, service providers, software vendors, and the public sector.
The new funding will help Neysa build up its AI infrastructure, advance research and development, and gear up for the launch of its integrated Gen AI Acceleration Cloud Service, the company said.