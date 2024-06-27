Science has come up with a recipe for healthier, more sustainable chocolate

When it comes to the food of tomorrow, the challenge for the industry is to offer sustainable products without obliging consumers to forego small pleasures, which then leaves them frustrated or disappointed
In Switzerland, researchers in Zurich have succeeded in optimizing the raw material of cocoa to create not only a chocolate that is healthier but that is also more environmentally friendly.
When it comes to the food of tomorrow, the challenge for the industry is to offer sustainable products without obliging consumers to forego small pleasures, which then leaves them frustrated or disappointed. In their latest Food 360 study for the SIAL world food innovation trade show in Paris, market research firm Kantar and analytics company Circana identified eating pleasure as an essential element in maintaining psychological well-being.