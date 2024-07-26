The power of gender diversity in higher education

In recent years, the push for diversity and inclusion has become increasingly prevalent in various sectors, including higher education. One aspect of this push is the importance of gender diversity in universities. According to one survey, 43.3% of U.S.
In recent years, the push for diversity and inclusion has become increasingly prevalent in various sectors, including higher education. One aspect of this push is the importance of gender diversity in universities. According to one survey, 43.3% of U.S. professors are women, and another survey said 50.9% of university staff are women.
Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University is proud of its success in diversifying its leadership, faculty, and staff. Charla Griffy-Brown, director general and dean of Thunderbird, says gender diversity plays a critical role in higher education.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Knowledge Network, the online thought leadership platform for Thunderbird School of Global Management https://thunderbird.asu.edu/knowledge-network/]