On today's episode, we discuss a fascinating report on the financial preferences of the urban Indian woman, by DBS Bank and Crisil. The survey showcases the investment habits, decision making ability and goal choices amid working urban women, both salaried and self-employed, across 10 major Indian cities. Forbes India's Divya Shekhar delves into this report with Mitali Nikore, a feminist economist and founder of youth-led think tank, Nikore Associates