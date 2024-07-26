Singapore named safest city for tourists, Caracas in Venezuela labelled most risky

Research by Forbes Advisor will be of great interest to travellers who dream of visiting exotic destinations without putting their safety at risk
From the weather to the cost of accommodation to local activities and transport options, many factors are taken into account by travelers when considering their next destination. But safety is another significant aspect, even if it's harder to measure. But, in a recent ranking, Singapore has been named the world's least dangerous destination for tourists.
Political instability and terrorist attacks are notorious for scaring tourists away. In 2015, the terrorist attack in Sousse was devastating for the Tunisian tourism sector, whose losses were estimated at €450 million as a result of vacation cancellations alone. At the time, Tunisia was already suffering significant economic damage as a result of the Jasmine Revolution. Between 2010 and 2015 alone, the number of foreign tourists welcomed over the year had fallen from 7 to 5 million.