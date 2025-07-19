HDFC Bank announces first-ever bonus to boost investor confidence

The board of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has on Saturday approved a bonus share issue—for the first time ever—in a 1:1 ratio, while announcing its June-ended Q1FY26 earnings data. This is seen as a move to boost retail investor and shareholders’ confidence in the bank’s stock, particularly considering it has remained sluggish over the past year. HDFC Bank will now allot one share, at no additional cost, to investors for every share they hold as on the record date set at August 27, 2025.

For the past near 20 years, HDFC Bank has been one of the outperforming banking stocks in the ecosystem. But even with change in the top leadership—Sashidhar Jagdishan took charge as CEO after veteran Managing Director and CEO Aditya Puri retired—and post the merger of the bank with HDFC, the stock was languishing and in a consolidation phase over the past 24 months.

In 2025, HDFC Bank shares have been hovering near their all-time high of Rs 2,027, having risen just 9.72 percent this year and near 17 percent in the past two years. Prior to the Q1 earnings and bonus shares announcement, the stock had closed on Friday at Rs 1,957.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

“Expectations from the merger and the new top-deck leadership could not bring fresh energy into the stock, which the market expected and investors were disappointment. The bonus announcement should help boost retail interest in the stock,” Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities told Forbes India.

HDFC Bank’s Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan however has clarified that the issuance of bonus shares is “not expected” to be an annual exercise. “We see it as an opportunity for retail shareholders,” he said.