An aerial view shows buildings partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Pushkar on July 19, 2025. Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours has resulted in flood-like conditions in several cities, including Ajmer, Pushkar, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Pali, officials said on Saturday.

Image: Himanshu Sharma / AFP