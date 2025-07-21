Nicknames, notoriety and IP: The fine print in celebrity branding

India loves its celebrities—larger-than-life characters, who are elevated, adored, and revered. So it is no surprise that celebrities who are most beloved receive fan-given nicknames. These sobriquets, especially in sports and cinema, sometimes become so embedded in public consciousness that they are inseparable from the individual. For instance, there is no dispute that Rajinikanth is ‘Thalaivar’ and Sachin Tendulkar the ‘Master Blaster’.

These titles begin as informal expressions of admiration and are freely used by the public. Over time, they become exclusive identifiers for the celebrity. But when a nickname achieves this status through public use, can one claim legal ownership? Though the issue raises ethical questions, we attempt to analyse it from a legal perspective.

Celebrities are increasingly claiming exclusivity, both over their given names as well as fan-given nicknames. Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar have already filed trademarks for their nicknames, Master Blaster and Khiladi, for business activities from apparel to entertainment. Most recently, MS Dhoni joined their ranks, seeking a trademark for his moniker ‘Captain Cool’. This seems reasonable in a world where celebrities command mass attention but where reputations are fragile, and minor missteps damage commercial value.

The Trade Marks Act,1999 recognises the need to protect identity, barring the registration of marks which falsely suggest a connection with a person, living or deceased (20 years). Indian courts have protected well-known celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, and even the renowned heart surgeon Dr Devi Shetty. However, whether celebrities can trademark fan-given nicknames is a more nuanced matter.