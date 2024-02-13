Porn star, superstar and a bold act

Getting a superstar and a porn star together in a commercial must be a coup. Right? Well, Rajat Jadhav is clear about what he would consider to be a coup. “Getting men to talk about their sexual problems and tackle them head on would be a much bigger victory,” reckons the co-founder of Bold Care, a D2C men’s sexual health care brand that has suddenly caught the attention of the online world with its disruptive and cheeky advertising campaign, which brings together American adult actor and model Johnny Sins and Bollywood celeb Ranveer Singh. “It was not a gimmick or a stunt just to attract attention,” says the serial founder, who is trying to remove the stigma around topics such as erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.