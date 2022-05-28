



Fans of intimate accessories, be aware that the vibrating yellow plastic duck is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Sex toy brands are reinventing their product lines to respond to environmental issues, now offering their premium products in greener, recyclable and sometimes even biodegradable materials. In the lead up to World Environment Day on June 5, why not choose a more natural accessory for helping you reach the height of pleasure?



Doing something good for yourself can be seen as a positive action, but it can be even better if you do it in an environmentally friendly way. Like many industries, including fashion and cosmetics, sex toys are rethinking their production models in order to reduce their impact on the environment. Because, until now, erotic toys have been largely made of plastic and silicone, and components have even included phthalates—those polluting materials and chemical compounds that can, on top of it all, be sources of allergies and other irritations. And that's before we even talk about the batteries that need to be replaced regularly—or not—depending on the use of the toy.





Natural materials like wood

Bioplastic, the alternative of the moment

