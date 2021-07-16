Tearing through India's sex paradox: Rising infertility, less condoms, more babies

Image: Shutterstock

Over seven decades after independence, India finds itself paradoxically sexed up, and also vexed. Infertility rates among young men and women are rising; millions of childless couples are clamouring for kids; a bunch of states, including the most populous Uttar Pradesh, plan to curb population growth despite experts citing a dip in total fertility rates; and men still remain obstinate in their reluctance to use condoms.





Conservative attitudes towards sex coupled with a reluctance and awkwardness in pursuing

has only complicated the problem. Look at the numbers. Over the last decade, the condom user base in the country has dipped by an alarming 76.5 percent—from 1.9 crore users in 2008-09 to 45 lakh in 2019-20, according to data by Population Foundation of India. Kumar is not alone in shunning rubber. There are millions, and the core reason still remains the same: Apparent lack of pleasure. Kumar, again, is not alone to stay away from vasectomy, a male birth control option. The reason again remains the same.

, they argue, is not man’s business. The domination of such an archaic mindset has given rise to an alarming trend. Usage of emergency contraceptive pills for women has seen a staggering jump of 171 percent: From 10 lakh in 2008-09 to 2.7 crore in 2019-20. During the same period, vasectomies dipped by 81 percent. (

)





