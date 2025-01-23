Leap to Unicorn Season 3: The launchpad for India's next wave of success stories

In a country that is rewriting the rules of innovation, startups are the beating heart of India’s growth story. From tackling legacy challenges with cutting-edge tech to creating solutions that impact the world, India’s entrepreneurs are shaping the future. As the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 1,40,000 registered startups and growing, India stands on the cusp of greatness.

But behind every success story is the need for the right opportunity at the right time. That’s where Leap to Unicorn, an initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18, comes in.

After two incredible seasons that brought mentorship, networking, and fundraising opportunities to thousands of entrepreneurs, Leap to Unicorn is back for its third season. A program built not just to recognize startups but to transform them, Leap to Unicorn is where India’s future unicorns find their wings.

A Journey of Success

In just two seasons, Leap to Unicorn has cemented its reputation as a definitive platform for ambitious startups. Consider the numbers: