Leap to Unicorn Season 3: The launchpad for India's next wave of success stories

From mentoring to national exposure, Leap to Unicorn Season 3 is the opportunity every startup needs
In a country that is rewriting the rules of innovation, startups are the beating heart of India’s growth story. From tackling legacy challenges with cutting-edge tech to creating solutions that impact the world, India’s entrepreneurs are shaping the future. As the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 1,40,000 registered startups and growing, India stands on the cusp of greatness.
But behind every success story is the need for the right opportunity at the right time. That’s where Leap to Unicorn, an initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18, comes in.
After two incredible seasons that brought mentorship, networking, and fundraising opportunities to thousands of entrepreneurs, Leap to Unicorn is back for its third season. A program built not just to recognize startups but to transform them, Leap to Unicorn is where India’s future unicorns find their wings.
A Journey of Success
In just two seasons, Leap to Unicorn has cemented its reputation as a definitive platform for ambitious startups. Consider the numbers:
● Over 12,000 startups registered.
● 1,200 startups received invaluable training through the intensive bootcamp.
● 200 startups featured in the prestigious Top 100 lists, receiving national exposure.
The program doesn’t stop at recognition. It has provided startups with opportunities to hone their skills through expert-led bootcamp sessions, build networks with the brightest minds in the ecosystem, and pitch their ideas to some of the most respected VCs and investors.
The result? A tangible impact that has helped startups sharpen their use cases, craft compelling pitches, and unlock new growth avenues. For many, Leap to Unicorn isn’t just a milestone; it’s the moment that changed everything.
What’s in It for Startups?
The Leap to Unicorn program is designed in a manner that it creates a foundation for the long-term success for its startups. Here’s what participants can expect in Season 3:
● Exclusive Mentorship: Access to industry veterans, VCs, and leaders who bring decades of expertise to help you navigate challenges and seize opportunities.
● Networking Opportunities: Build connections with fellow entrepreneurs, jury members, and mentors: relationships that could redefine your business trajectory.
● Recognition and Exposure: Be chosen as one of the Top 100 startups and gain the limelight by featuring in a special edition of Forbes magazine.
● Fundraising Opportunities: Pitch to an elite panel of VCs and investors who are looking for the next big idea.
This year, Leap to Unicorn Season 3 takes it up a notch, promising even greater opportunities to grow, scale, and thrive.
Building a Legacy of Innovation
While Leap to Unicorn works hard to empower participating startups, its larger mission is to meaningfully contribute to India’s broader innovation journey. By creating a platform that fosters collaboration and learning, the program is helping shape the future of Indian entrepreneurship.
Startups that have been part of the Leap to Unicorn journey are already making waves across industries, proving that the right support at the right time can unlock boundless potential. As India’s startup ecosystem continues to thrive, Leap to Unicorn stands ready to meet the next wave of innovators, changemakers and future icons, including you.
Every unicorn’s journey begins with that first bold step. If you're ready, yours could be a leap.
Registrations for Leap to Unicorn Season 3 are open: https://www.moneycontrol.com/LTU
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.