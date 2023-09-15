Top 10 most followed accounts on Twitter / X in the world

S
ince its inception in 2006, Twitter (now X) has emerged as a prominent platform for sharing thoughts and perspectives in the dynamic social media landscape. It has fostered a sense of interconnectedness through tweets and engagement, bridging the gap between individuals and renowned figures. The most followed accounts on Twitter witness astonishing levels of user engagement, going on to show just how strong the connections built on the social platform are.
After Elon Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it to X
, there has been significant turmoil among its user base regarding the changes initiated to how the platform works. In 2023, which are the most followed Twitter accounts, then? This article is your deep dive into the answer.
Most Followed Accounts on Twitter / X: The Top 10
Here are the top 10 accounts with the highest Twitter followers in 2023.
|Rank & Account
|Followers (millions)
|Country & Profession
|#1 Elon Musk
@elonmusk
|156.7
|United States | Businessman
|#2 Barack Obama
@BarackObama
|131.9
|United States | 44th President of the US
|#3 Justin Bieber
@justinbieber
|111.7
|Canada | Musician
|#4 Cristiano Ronaldo
@Cristiano
|109.6
|Portugal | Football Player
|#5 Rihanna
@rihanna
|108.2
|Barbados | Musician
|#6 Katy Perry
@katyperry
|107.1
|United States | Musician
|#7 Taylor Swift
@taylorswift13
|94.3
|United States | Musician
|#8 Narendra Modi
@narendramodi
|91.7
|India | 14th and Current Prime Minister of India
|#9 Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump
|87.3
|United States | 45th President of the US
|#10 Lady Gaga
@ladygaga
|83.9
|United States | Musician and Actress
Top 10 Most Followed Twitter Accounts: A Deep Dive
Now, it's time for a deeper look into the most followed accounts on Twitter.
Elon Musk
- Age: 51
- Residence: Texas, USA
To no one’s surprise, the owner of X is also the most followed person on Twitter. As the co-founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and six other big-name companies, he's soared to remarkable heights. While Tesla focuses on next-gen electric vehicles, SpaceX is set to conquer space with mission after innovative mission. Musk is also fluent in cryptocurrencies, and his support for the meme crypto Dogecoin has given birth to many hilarious memes. Notably, he’s the richest person in the world
, according to Forbes Billionaires list 2023.
Barack Obama
- Age: 62
- Residence: Massachusetts, USA
Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, is renowned for his integrity and diligent efforts. Despite being an ex-president of the US, he is the second-most followed person on Twitter, which is a testament to his enduring popularity. Obama shares insights into his daily undertakings on X, often highlighting the initiatives of his Obama Foundation through his tweets. Obama was ranked 48th in Forbes's list of Powerful People in 2016.
Justin Bieber
- Age: 29
- Residence: Beverly Hills, USA
Justin Bieber, a celebrated singer, is synonymous with infectious energy on stage. His vibrant performances inspire fans to mimic his singing style and dance moves and rank him the top entertainer among the most followed accounts on Twitter. From the beginning of his career, Bieber has retained a devoted fanbase, evolving his image and music style as he matured into a global megastar. Bieber was notably ranked third in Forbes’s Celebrity 100 list in 2017.
Cristiano Ronaldo
- Age: 38
- Residence: Madeira, Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo, the spirited Portuguese footballer, is renowned for his energy and determination. He bridges global gaps through his remarkable skills, unifying fans worldwide. With the most followed Twitter account among sports personalities, he leaves his mark at renowned clubs like Juventus FC, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. According to Forbes's estimations, Ronaldo is the world's highest-paid athlete
in the world in 2023.
Rihanna
- Age: 35
- Residence: Beverly Hills, USA
Rihanna, the talented Barbadian singer and actress, mesmerises fans with her captivating skills. A true megastar and beauty entrepreneur, Rihanna's numerous hits and thriving Fenty Beauty business have propelled her to Twitter stardom, making her the fifth most followed person on Twitter. Interestingly, Rihanna is one of America’s youngest self-made billionaires, as estimated in 2022. She also ranks 20 in America's Self-Made Women list
by Forbes in 2023.
Katy Perry
- Age: 38
- Residence: Beverly Hills, USA
Katy Perry, the charismatic American singer and actress, has earned her place in the entertainment industry through dedication and hard work. Her journey from humble beginnings to global stardom exemplifies the rewards of perseverance. As a renowned pop star, Perry stands among the people with the highest number of Twitter followers. Unlike many, she employs the platform to share personal thoughts and messages, steering away from an inundation of promotional content. Perry ranked 86th in Forbes’s Celebrity 100 list from 2020.
Taylor Swift
- Age: 33
- Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter, has showcased her multifaceted talents and profound passion for music. Her prowess as a songwriter and performer has contributed to her immense popularity. As one of the world's prominent pop stars, she has gained one of the biggest Twitter follower count over the years. Notably, she ranks 34 on America’s Self-Made Women list
for 2023, compiled by Forbes.
Narendra Modi
- Age: 73
- Residence: New Delhi, India
The current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influential Twitter presence reflects his proactive diplomacy and global outreach efforts. Being a seasoned user since 2009, PM Modi is India's most followed Twitter personality. His account showcases political campaigns, discussions on India's challenges, and updates on international relations. PM Modi was ranked ninth in Forbes’s 2018 list of the Most Powerful People globally.
Donald Trump
- Age: 77
- Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
Former US President Donald Trump, the 45th leader of the nation, faced a 2-year Twitter ban for policy violations. Nevertheless, his follower count on X has remained strong. He is known for unfiltered tweets and controversial statements. Trump's social media presence continues to captivate attention and spark discussions on the platform. Forbes’s 2023 list of Billionaires ranks Trump at the 1217th spot.
Lady Gaga
- Age: 36
- Residence: Los Angeles, United States
Lady Gaga, a versatile American actress, singer, and songwriter, ranks tenth out of the most followed accounts on Twitter. Her tweets encompass music updates, acting endeavours, and initiatives by her Born This Way Foundation. Her work in the movie A Star is Born in 2018 earned her an Academy Award. Notably, she was ranked 97 in the America’s Self-Made Women list compiled by Forbes in 2020.