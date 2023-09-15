Nagaraja Prakasam has a 'Back to Bharat' strategy for businesses









If carbon is the new gold, how do we determine who gets rich?



Angel investor Nagaraja Prakasam has two broad categories of people: First, those like Tesla founder Elon Musk, who are given billions of dollars for carbon credits and electric vehicles (EVs) by individuals or corporations with high carbon footprint. He calls them “carbon fixers”.

Then there are the traditional weavers of India, who develop eco-friendly clothing, or tribal and sustainable farmers with a livelihood that creates little to no carbon footprint to begin with. This category of people, he calls “carbon preventers”.





“The ignored billion”

Patient Capital