Top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels in the world [2023]





S

Most Subscribed YouTube Channels: Who are the Top 10?

Rank & Channel Subscribers (millions) Primary Language & Country #1 T-Series 247 Hindi & India #2 MrBeast 175 English & United States #3 Cocomelon 163 English & United States #4 Sony Entertainment Television 160 Hindi & India #5 Kids Diana Show 113 English & Ukraine - United States #6 PewDiePie 111 English & Sweden #7 Like Nastya 106 English & Russia - United States #8 Vlad and Niki 99.9 English & Russia #9 Zee Music Company 97.9 Hindi & India #10 WWE 96.6 English & United States

T-Series

Joined: March 13, 2006

Category: Music and Film

MrBeast

Joined: Feb 20, 2012

Category: Entertainment

Cocomelon

Joined: Sep 2, 2006

Category: Education

SET India

Joined: Sep 21, 2006

Category: Entertainment

Kids Diana Show

Joined: May 12, 2015

Category: Entertainment

PewDiePie

Joined: Apr 29, 2010

Category: Gaming and Entertainment

Like Nastya

Joined: Dec 6, 2016

Category: Kids Entertainment

Vlad and Niki

Joined: Apr 23, 2018

Category: Kids

Zee Music Company

Joined: Mar 12, 2014

Category: Music

WWE

Joined: May 11, 2007

Category: Entertainment

FAQs

ince its launch in 2005, YouTube has been the go-to platform for entertainment. Whether you're in the mood for funny moments, news updates, or educational content, YouTube has it all. Regarding capturing viewers' interest, some YouTube channels have stood out and secured a spot in the world's top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels. In this article, we find out all about these most subscribed channels on YouTube.Have you ever wondered which YouTube channel holds the title of being the most followed in the world? Well, the answer might surprise you.Believe it or not, the most followed YouTube channel hails from India. With its captivating Bollywood songs and snippets, T-Series claims the top spot among the top 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers.Let’s take a look at the others.Now, let’s take a closer look at the successful journey of these top 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers in the world:T-Series stands first among the world's top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels. This Indian record label and film production powerhouse has enchanted audiences worldwide with captivating Bollywood soundtracks and mesmerising Indian pop music. Their journey started in 1983, offering users diverse language options and engaging content like music videos, movie trailers, and interviews.MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, holds an unrivalled throne as the most followed individual on YouTube and the second of the most subscribed YouTube channels. Soaring to fame and fortune, he has amassed an immense subscriber count, placing him among the wealthiest YouTubers. MrBeast's inspiring journey, with the 100,000-counting feat in 2017, electrifying viral stunts, jaw-dropping $456,000 prize challenges, and Squid Game set recreation showcases his mesmerising devoted fan base with captivating content.Cocomelon, a beloved kids' YouTube channel, is ranked third among the most subscribed channels on YouTube. Its entertaining and educational content, including nursery rhymes, made it the best YouTube channel for kids. The channel uses bright colours, catchy music, and simple language to ensure repeated views and high engagement. Its famous "Bath Song" has garnered over 5 billion views, making Cocomelon a hit.Sony Entertainment Television (SET) India is a prominent Hindi entertainment channel, ranking fourth in the list of the most subscribed YouTube channels. Launched in 1995, it holds a significant advantage as one of the oldest players in the Bollywood industry. Various dramas and reality shows fuel the channel's popularity. SET India's 24/7 entertainment offerings appeal deeply to its dedicated user base, making it one of the most-viewed YouTube channels worldwide.Kids Diana Show, an English-language series for children, features 7-year-old Diana and her brother Roma in playful and entertaining videos. The channel's excellent editing, engaging content, and consistent uploads have made them a top-rated YouTube star in the kids' entertainment category. Their videos, which include a mix of live performances, animation, and music, are dubbed in 20 languages, appealing to a global audience and have made it one of the best YouTube channels.PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, is a renowned online personality known for his diverse YouTube content, including gaming, challenges, reactions, and travel videos. PewDiePie's consistency in uploading videos and collaborations with other YouTubers have contributed to his success. His fame has transcended YouTube, landing him on TIME's "100 most influential" list and making him a household name worldwide. His journey from online gaming to global recognition has made him an iconic figure in the digital world.At just eight years old, Anastasia Radzinskaya, popularly known as Like Nastya, has become a sensation on YouTube with her family-friendly content. Like Nastya holds the seventh spot on the list of the most subscribed YouTube channels. The channel's success can be attributed to its laser-focused approach, catering specifically to children aged 2 to 8, with videos featuring Nastya and her parents playing, learning, and singing. The relevant educational app for kids also engages its young audience, promoting more views and subscribers.Vlad and Niki is one of the most-viewed YouTube channels among the kids, featuring the American-born brothers Vladislav and Nikita Vashketov. Their channel stands out by providing entertainment and informative content, such as cooking videos and lessons on various cultures and languages. From toy unboxing to creating their toys, the brothers' YouTube journey has led to remarkable success, including a deal with Playmates Toys and their very own app.Zee Music Company, one of India's leading entertainment companies, has garnered immense popularity on YouTube with a massive library of 222,000 hours of television content. The channel's appeal lies in its vast collection of Bollywood music, catering to over a billion music lovers worldwide. From traditional classical tunes to modern pop songs, Zee Music Company offers something for everyone, making it one of the most subscribed YouTube channels.The WWE channel on YouTube has amassed a massive following of subscribers, catering to fans worldwide with entertaining content featuring favourite WWE superstars and live shows like Raw and SmackDown. Its popularity is attributed to highly entertaining videos, a global audience, and effective cross-platform promotion. WWE's effective marketing strategies and diverse content appeal to a wide range of viewers, from kids to adults, solidifying its position as one of the most-subscribed channels on YouTube.These top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels in the world continue to push the boundaries of creativity and engagement as the YouTube landscape remains ever-evolving.The most followed YouTube personality in India in 2023 is Ajay Nager, also known as CarryMinati, with an impressive 38.5 million subscribers.The most-watched YouTube video is "Baby Shark Dance" by Pinkfong Baby Shark - Kids' Songs & Stories. This viral video was uploaded on June 17, 2016, and has since garnered astonishing views, making it the reigning champion of YouTube's most-viewed videos.