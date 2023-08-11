Top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels in the world [2023]

S
ince its launch in 2005, YouTube has been the go-to platform for entertainment. Whether you're in the mood for funny moments, news updates, or educational content, YouTube has it all. Regarding capturing viewers' interest, some YouTube channels have stood out and secured a spot in the world's top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels. In this article, we find out all about these most subscribed channels on YouTube.
Most Subscribed YouTube Channels: Who are the Top 10?
Have you ever wondered which YouTube channel holds the title of being the most followed in the world? Well, the answer might surprise you.Believe it or not, the most followed YouTube channel hails from India. With its captivating Bollywood songs and snippets, T-Series claims the top spot among the top 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers.
Let’s take a look at the others.
|Rank & Channel
|Subscribers (millions)
|Primary Language & Country
|#1 T-Series
|247
|Hindi & India
|#2 MrBeast
|175
|English & United States
|#3 Cocomelon
|163
|English & United States
|#4 Sony Entertainment Television
|160
|Hindi & India
|#5 Kids Diana Show
|113
|English & Ukraine - United States
|#6 PewDiePie
|111
|English & Sweden
|#7 Like Nastya
|106
|English & Russia - United States
|#8 Vlad and Niki
|99.9
|English & Russia
|#9 Zee Music Company
|97.9
|Hindi & India
|#10 WWE
|96.6
|English & United States
Now, let's take a closer look at the successful journey of these top 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers in the world:
T-Series
- Joined: March 13, 2006
- Category: Music and Film
T-Series stands first among the world's top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels. This Indian record label and film production powerhouse has enchanted audiences worldwide with captivating Bollywood soundtracks and mesmerising Indian pop music. Their journey started in 1983, offering users diverse language options and engaging content like music videos, movie trailers, and interviews.
MrBeast
- Joined: Feb 20, 2012
- Category: Entertainment
MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, holds an unrivalled throne as the most followed individual on YouTube and the second of the most subscribed YouTube channels. Soaring to fame and fortune, he has amassed an immense subscriber count, placing him among the wealthiest YouTubers. MrBeast's inspiring journey, with the 100,000-counting feat in 2017, electrifying viral stunts, jaw-dropping $456,000 prize challenges, and Squid Game set recreation showcases his mesmerising devoted fan base with captivating content.
Cocomelon
- Joined: Sep 2, 2006
- Category: Education
Cocomelon, a beloved kids' YouTube channel, is ranked third among the most subscribed channels on YouTube. Its entertaining and educational content, including nursery rhymes, made it the best YouTube channel for kids. The channel uses bright colours, catchy music, and simple language to ensure repeated views and high engagement. Its famous "Bath Song" has garnered over 5 billion views, making Cocomelon a hit.
SET India
- Joined: Sep 21, 2006
- Category: Entertainment
Sony Entertainment Television (SET) India is a prominent Hindi entertainment channel, ranking fourth in the list of the most subscribed YouTube channels. Launched in 1995, it holds a significant advantage as one of the oldest players in the Bollywood industry. Various dramas and reality shows fuel the channel's popularity. SET India's 24/7 entertainment offerings appeal deeply to its dedicated user base, making it one of the most-viewed YouTube channels worldwide.
Kids Diana Show
- Joined: May 12, 2015
- Category: Entertainment
Kids Diana Show, an English-language series for children, features 7-year-old Diana and her brother Roma in playful and entertaining videos. The channel's excellent editing, engaging content, and consistent uploads have made them a top-rated YouTube star in the kids' entertainment category. Their videos, which include a mix of live performances, animation, and music, are dubbed in 20 languages, appealing to a global audience and have made it one of the best YouTube channels.
PewDiePie
- Joined: Apr 29, 2010
- Category: Gaming and Entertainment
PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, is a renowned online personality known for his diverse YouTube content, including gaming, challenges, reactions, and travel videos. PewDiePie's consistency in uploading videos and collaborations with other YouTubers have contributed to his success. His fame has transcended YouTube, landing him on TIME's "100 most influential" list and making him a household name worldwide. His journey from online gaming to global recognition has made him an iconic figure in the digital world.
Like Nastya
- Joined: Dec 6, 2016
- Category: Kids Entertainment
At just eight years old, Anastasia Radzinskaya, popularly known as Like Nastya, has become a sensation on YouTube with her family-friendly content. Like Nastya holds the seventh spot on the list of the most subscribed YouTube channels. The channel's success can be attributed to its laser-focused approach, catering specifically to children aged 2 to 8, with videos featuring Nastya and her parents playing, learning, and singing. The relevant educational app for kids also engages its young audience, promoting more views and subscribers.
Vlad and Niki
- Joined: Apr 23, 2018
- Category: Kids
Vlad and Niki is one of the most-viewed YouTube channels among the kids, featuring the American-born brothers Vladislav and Nikita Vashketov. Their channel stands out by providing entertainment and informative content, such as cooking videos and lessons on various cultures and languages. From toy unboxing to creating their toys, the brothers' YouTube journey has led to remarkable success, including a deal with Playmates Toys and their very own app.
Zee Music Company
- Joined: Mar 12, 2014
- Category: Music
Zee Music Company, one of India's leading entertainment companies, has garnered immense popularity on YouTube with a massive library of 222,000 hours of television content. The channel's appeal lies in its vast collection of Bollywood music, catering to over a billion music lovers worldwide. From traditional classical tunes to modern pop songs, Zee Music Company offers something for everyone, making it one of the most subscribed YouTube channels.
WWE
- Joined: May 11, 2007
- Category: Entertainment
The WWE channel on YouTube has amassed a massive following of subscribers, catering to fans worldwide with entertaining content featuring favourite WWE superstars and live shows like Raw and SmackDown. Its popularity is attributed to highly entertaining videos, a global audience, and effective cross-platform promotion. WWE's effective marketing strategies and diverse content appeal to a wide range of viewers, from kids to adults, solidifying its position as one of the most-subscribed channels on YouTube.These top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels in the world continue to push the boundaries of creativity and engagement as the YouTube landscape remains ever-evolving.
FAQs1. Who is the most followed YouTube personality in India in 2023?
The most followed YouTube personality in India in 2023 is Ajay Nager, also known as CarryMinati, with an impressive 38.5 million subscribers.2. What is the most viewed YouTube video of all time?
The most-watched YouTube video is "Baby Shark Dance" by Pinkfong Baby Shark - Kids' Songs & Stories. This viral video was uploaded on June 17, 2016, and has since garnered astonishing views, making it the reigning champion of YouTube's most-viewed videos.