I

Top 10 most visited websites

Rank & Website

Monthly Visits

Type #1 google.com 85.5B Search Engine #2 youtube.com 32.4B Video Sharing Platform #3 facebook.com 16.1B Social Media Network #4 instagram.com 7B Social Media Network #5 twitter.com 6.1B Social Media Network #6 baidu.com 4.6B Search Engine #7 wikipedia.org 4.4B Online Encyclopedia #8 yahoo.com 3.5B Search Engine #9 yandex.ru 3.2B Search Engine #10 whatsapp.com 3.1B Social Media Network

google.com

Established: 1998

Country: United States

youtube.com

Established: 2005

Country: United States

facebook.com

Established: 2004

Country: United States

instagram.com

Established: 2010

Country: United States

twitter.com (X)



Established: 2006

Country: United States

baidu.com

Established: 2000

Country: China

wikipedia.org



Established: 2001

Country: United States

yahoo.com

Established: 1994

Country: United States

yandex.ru

Established: 1997

Country: Russia

whatsapp.com



Established: 2009

Country: United States

FAQs:

n today’s Silicon Age, the internet is everywhere and affects almost everything we do daily. Whether it’s keeping an eye on the forecast or spending hours watching pet videos, the internet is our preferred destination.Among the countless websites out there, few stand out as everyone’s favourites and are the most visited websites. From search engines to social media platforms, these websites have completely changed how we find information and connect with others, shaping global communication. In this article, we’ll examine the world's top 10 most visited websites, delving into their unique features, user engagement metrics, and the reasons behind their popularity.Check out the top-rated websites globally, with data sourced from SimilarWeb as of March 2024.To better understand what makes the most visited websites so popular, let’s get a closer look at each one of them: Google commands over 92 percent of the global search market share. Its dominance stems from its extensive and efficient search capabilities, which deliver fast and accurate results for virtually any search query. Further, Google isn't just a go-to search engine; it offers a range of tools, such as Maps, News, and specialised searches, enriching the user experience. With users spending an average of 8 minutes per visit, it's evident that Google delivers what they need and more. YouTube is the second most visited website globally, with 2.49 billion monthly active users. This video-sharing platform, owned by Google, allows users to view, share, and upload videos. YT’s popularity is due to its wide range of videos catering to various interests, including entertainment, education, vlogs, and much more. Over the years, YouTube has continuously increased the number of videos uploaded and viewers, cementing its role in online streaming. Facebook 's primary function is to make it easy for users to connect and share their content with family and friends online. In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg designed it for college students while enrolled at Harvard University. Today, Facebook is the world’s largest social media platform. Despite some controversies, Facebook remains a dominant player in the social media landscape, with its vast user base and functionalities.Launched in 2010 by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram is an American photo-video-sharing social networking platform headquartered in Menlo Park, California. The platform introduced hashtags, allowing users to discover new hustle-free content and connect with peers who share similar interests. In addition to its social networking features, Instagram has also been used by businesses and influencers to promote products and services. X , a micro-blogging platform, allows users to share text messages, videos, and pictures as "posts," making it one of the most visited sites worldwide. It is known for real-time information sharing and conversations, offering users a unique space to connect, express their opinions, and stay updated on various topics. It was acquired by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has initiated the integration of the platform into his vision for an everything app called X. Baidu differentiates itself from other websites by being a Chinese-language search engine and the leading search engine in China. It was founded in 2000 by Robin Li and Eric Xu, with headquarters in Beijing, China. In 2007, it became the first Chinese company to be included in the Nasdaq-100 index. Baidu offers a wide range of services, including search, news, maps, and cloud storage. Wikipedia , the free online encyclopedia, allows anyone with internet access to edit its content, with millions having already contributed. Since 2001, it has grown into the world’s largest reference website, attracting millions of visitors monthly. The platform is based on the principle of “the wisdom of the crowd,” where anyone can edit, improve, and add information to the articles. Yahoo is a multinational technology company renowned for its search engine, Yahoo Search, and web portal (Yahoo.com). Over the years, Yahoo has evolved into a digital media giant offering services like email (Yahoo Mail), news, finance, sports, and advertising solutions, becoming one of the world's top 10 most visited websites. Yahoo has been a pioneer in the web industry, shaping the early days of the web and contributing to the development of online services.Yandex, a Russian multinational corporation founded in 1997 by Arkady Volozh and Ilya Segalovich, is known for its search engine, Yandex Search, and web portal, Yandex.ru. It stands out for its focus on the Russian-speaking market, offering tailored solutions and services. This has propelled Yandex to the top 10 most visited websites today. WhatsApp is a widely used messaging and video-calling app owned by Meta Platforms, Inc. WhatsApp's commitment to user privacy and security through data encryption distinguishes it from other messaging applications. In addition to its core messaging and video-calling features, WhatsApp also offers a business version of the app, WhatsApp Business, which includes additional features tailored to the needs of any business.According to SimilarWeb's top website rankings, Google.com was the #1 most visited website in India in March 2024.British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee created the first website at CERN, a European nuclear research agency. It was launched on August 6, 1991, and contained information about the World Wide Web Project.