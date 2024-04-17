Fire and heat: In photos this week





A stall owner holds up a cooling drink for passersby on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in the old quarters of New Delhi, India, on April 11, 2024. Eid marks the end of the holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.









Motorists drive their vehicles past a billboard depicting Iranian ballistic missiles in service, with text in Arabic reading "the honest [person's] promise", and in Persian reading "Israel is weaker than a spider's web" at Valiasr Square in Tehran, Iran, on April 15, 2024. Following its unprecedented attack overnight on Israel, Iran urged Israel not to retaliate militarily, justifying its attack on Israel as a response to a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus.









A worker inspects the form and shape of steel billets during the manufacturing process of 155 mm caliber shells at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Scranton, Pennsylvania on April 16, 2024. In brick buildings that are more than a century old, dated machinery churns out artillery for modern conflicts, especially the war in Ukraine. The Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) is making steel tubes for 155 mm caliber shells, which are crucial to Kyiv's efforts to face down Moscow's invasion.









A picture taken with a drone on April 13, 2024, shows an aerial view of a volcanic eruption, ongoing for a month, at Sundhnukagigar in southwest Iceland. Iceland has 33 active volcanic systems, higher than any other European country









Spectators watch fighting roosters during a cock fight at a local fair at Katekalyan in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, India on April 16, 2024. The Bastar Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to vote for the election on April 19, 2024







Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights the torch during the flame lighting ceremony for Paris 2024 Olympics Games at the ancient temple of Hera on the Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, on April 16, 2024.









Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament final tennis match against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Monte Carlo Country Club on April 14, 2024. Stefanos became the first 25-year-old player to win $30 million prize money in his career, a rare achievement in tennis.









Athletic Bilbao's supporters cheer as the team stands on the balcony of Bilbao's townhall on April 11, 2024, during the celebration of their victory in the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup). The Club lifted the trophy for the 24th time, ending a 40-year wait to get their hands on the Copa del Rey.









A devotee celebrates the 'Sindoor Jatra' festival to welcome the arrival of spring and Nepali New Year at Thimi in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on April 14, 2024. The ancient town comes alive as vermilion and flowers are showered on the procession of chariots and people from windows and roofs of houses.









Visitors look at the artwork 'Straordinaria', an immersive installation presented by the Italian company Elica as part of the Fuorisalone 2024 event, on the eve of the Milan Design Week, in Milan, on April 15, 2024. Designed by Japanese design studio we+, the installation takes its inspiration from the lightness of clouds, creates a continuous flow of alternating hues evoking air and heat.









An aerial view of volunteers planting salix to curb desertification of Kubuqi Desert in Ordos, Inner Mongolia of China on April 16, 2024. A sustained programme of planting tall salix mongolica on one side of the dunes and Artemisia desertorum with developed roots has taught the locals that the desert can be made to ‘disappear’.