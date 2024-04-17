How Prosus built a 1000-strong AI network around the globe

In this episode, Euro Beinat, global head, AI and data science at Prosus, and his colleague Paul Van Der Boor, senior director, data science, explain how they went about building a 1000-person AI ecosystem across the global technology investor's companies, around the globe. They also talk about Prosus's internal AI efforts and what they learnt, for example, when an AI assistant they'd developed and introduced in team environments resulted in user behaviour that surprised them