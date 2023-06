Top 10 Indians with highest followers on Instagram in 2023

I

Top Ten Most-Followed Instagram Accounts in India

Name No. of followers Profession Virat Kohli 252 million Cricketer Priyanka Chopra 88 million Actor and producer Shraddha Kapoor 81 million Actor Alia Bhatt 77.7 million Actor and producer Narendra Modi 75.8 million Politician—the current Prime Minister of India Deepika Padukone 74.3 million Actor and producer Neha Kakkar 74.3 million Playback singer Katrina Kaif 73.1 million Actor Jacqueline Fernandez 66.9 million Actor Urvashi Rautela 66.2 million Actor and model

Virat Kohli



Source: Cricket contracts, brand endorsements, and business endeavours

Age: 34

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Acting, film production, brand endorsements, business ventures

Age: 40

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Acting and brand endorsements

Age: 36

Alia Bhatt

Source: Acting, producer, investments, business ventures, brand endorsements

Age: 30

Narendra Modi

Source: Investments, political career

Age: 72

Deepika Padukone

Source: Acting, business ventures, brand endorsements

Age: 37

Neha Kakkar

Source: Playback singer

Age: 35

Katrina Kaif

Source: Acting, modelling, business ventures, brand endorsements

Age: 39

Jacqueline Fernandez

Source: Acting career, modelling, brand endorsements

Age: 37

Urvashi Rautela

Source: Acting career, model, brand endorsements

Age: 29

ndia’s most-renowned celebrities hail primarily from two sectors: Bollywood and cricket. Both industries drive Indian fans into a frenzy. Keeping that in mind, it’s no surprise that the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in India are all held by Bollywood personalities and the nation’s beloved cricketers. So, who are the personalities that own the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in India, and who is the most followed Indian actor on Instagram? These questions and more will be answered in this post.Beating a host of media personalities that occupy most of this list of India's top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts, Virat Kohli emerges as the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram.Who are the rest?Now, it’s time to take a closer look at the personalities behind the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in India:Along with being the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram, Kohli also happens to be the most-followed cricketer across the world on the same platform. Brand endorsements, including those from Puma, Audi, and MRF, generate a significant chunk of his net worth. Kohli also has his fashion label Wrogn, and a chain of fitness centres around the country called Chisel.Instagram link: Click Here Chopra is the most followed Indian actor on Instagram. She won the Miss World pageant in 2000, and since then, her career has spanned movies and TV shows in both Bollywood and Hollywood. PC has endorsed brands like Pantene, has launched her own hair care brand called Anomaly, and even had a short career in music with Universal Music Group. All in all, she rightfully owns her place as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and around the globe.Instagram link: Click Here Kapoor secures the third position in our list of the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in India. Along with being a beloved actress in the country to have delivered hits such as the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, Kapoor endorses brands such as MyGlamm, AJIO, Power Gummies, Clovia, and more.Instagram link: Click Here Alia Bhatt comes from a family of filmmakers, and her acting career has been full of highs since her debut in 2012. Bhatt has ventured into film producing, her own business endeavour called Ed-a-Mamma, and investing in brands like Nykaa, Phool.Co, and Style Cracker. Her brand endorsements include renowned names like Gucci, Make My Trip, Cornetto, Manyavar, and more.Instagram link: Click Here PM Narendra Modi is one of the most influential political leaders around the world with a career that spans decades. His sources of income include various investments made, his compensation as the Prime Minister of India (Rs77 lakhs annually), and pension funds as a former government official. Further, PM Modi’s National Savings Certificates amount to about Rs 9 lakhs, while his insurance policies are valued at around Rs 2 lakhs.Instagram link: Click Here Before becoming an actor, Padukone was a state-level badminton player. She’s currently one of the highest-paid actresses in India and has 70+ brand endorsements, including Louis Vuitton, Jio, Adidas, and more. Her most recent business ventures include her self-care brand 82°E, pronounced Eighty-two East.Instagram link: Click Here Kakkar is one of the most in-demand playback singers in Bollywood at the moment, having delivered back-to-back hits in the past few years. She was part of the reality show Indian Idol—first as a contestant and then as a judge. Her career—from humble beginnings to a life in the limelight—has remained incredibly inspirational.Instagram link: Click Here Kaif began her modelling career very early at the age of 14, and she has starred in about 60 movies. The most popular of her movies include Namastey London, Singh is Kinng, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dhoom 3. Further, she’s a known philanthropist who has spoken out for causes like women’s rights and education for all. Brands endorsed by Kaif include Lenskart, Kalyan Jewelers, and Reebok. Kay Beauty is a joint venture between Kaif and Nykaa that combines high glamour and skincare products.Instagram link: Click Here Originally from Sri Lanka, Fernandez has earned a name for herself as a Bollywood actress and a well-known model in India. Notably, she was also the Miss Universe-Sri Lanka. Fernandez very carefully focuses on animal-friendly products and services to endorse, and her brand endorsements include Lux Cozi, Colombo Jewellery Stores, and more.Instagram link: Click Here Rautela is again another Indian actress to have a massive fan following on Instagram. Notably, she’s also the youngest on our list of India's top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in India. Her acting career has been the prime source of her income in recent years, along with brand endorsements like Longway and Lotus365.Instagram link: Click Here Actor Thalapathy Vijay had the fastest one million followers on Instagram in India. He reached the number in just 99 minutes. Notably, his global ranking is third in terms of the personalities to gain the fastest one million Instagram followers.Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister of India, is your answer if you are looking for ‘a non-celebrity with the highest number of Instagram followers in India’.