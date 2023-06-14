Top 10 Indians with highest followers on Instagram in 2023

I
ndia’s most-renowned celebrities hail primarily from two sectors: Bollywood and cricket. Both industries drive Indian fans into a frenzy. Keeping that in mind, it’s no surprise that the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in India are all held by Bollywood personalities and the nation’s beloved cricketers. So, who are the personalities that own the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in India, and who is the most followed Indian actor on Instagram? These questions and more will be answered in this post.Also Read: The 10 most followed Instagram accounts in the world
Top Ten Most-Followed Instagram Accounts in India
Beating a host of media personalities that occupy most of this list of India's top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts, Virat Kohli emerges as the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram.
Who are the rest?
|Name
|No. of followers
|Profession
|Virat Kohli
|252 million
|Cricketer
|Priyanka Chopra
|88 million
|Actor and producer
|Shraddha Kapoor
|81 million
|Actor
|Alia Bhatt
|77.7 million
|Actor and producer
|Narendra Modi
|75.8 million
|Politician—the current Prime Minister of India
|Deepika Padukone
|74.3 million
|Actor and producer
|Neha Kakkar
|74.3 million
|Playback singer
|Katrina Kaif
|73.1 million
|Actor
|Jacqueline Fernandez
|66.9 million
|Actor
|Urvashi Rautela
|66.2 million
|Actor and model
Now, it’s time to take a closer look at the personalities behind the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in India:Also Read: The top 10 richest people in the world
Virat Kohli
- Source: Cricket contracts, brand endorsements, and business endeavours
- Age: 34
Along with being the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram, Kohli also happens to be the most-followed cricketer across the world on the same platform. Brand endorsements, including those from Puma, Audi, and MRF, generate a significant chunk of his net worth. Kohli also has his fashion label Wrogn, and a chain of fitness centres around the country called Chisel.
Priyanka Chopra
- Source: Acting, film production, brand endorsements, business ventures
- Age: 40
Chopra is the most followed Indian actor on Instagram. She won the Miss World pageant in 2000, and since then, her career has spanned movies and TV shows in both Bollywood and Hollywood. PC has endorsed brands like Pantene, has launched her own hair care brand called Anomaly, and even had a short career in music with Universal Music Group. All in all, she rightfully owns her place as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and around the globe.
Shraddha Kapoor
- Source: Acting and brand endorsements
- Age: 36
Kapoor secures the third position in our list of the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in India. Along with being a beloved actress in the country to have delivered hits such as the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, Kapoor endorses brands such as MyGlamm, AJIO, Power Gummies, Clovia, and more.
Alia Bhatt
- Source: Acting, producer, investments, business ventures, brand endorsements
- Age: 30
Alia Bhatt comes from a family of filmmakers, and her acting career has been full of highs since her debut in 2012. Bhatt has ventured into film producing, her own business endeavour called Ed-a-Mamma, and investing in brands like Nykaa, Phool.Co, and Style Cracker. Her brand endorsements include renowned names like Gucci, Make My Trip, Cornetto, Manyavar, and more.
Narendra Modi
- Source: Investments, political career
- Age: 72
PM Narendra Modi is one of the most influential political leaders around the world with a career that spans decades. His sources of income include various investments made, his compensation as the Prime Minister of India (Rs77 lakhs annually), and pension funds as a former government official. Further, PM Modi’s National Savings Certificates amount to about Rs 9 lakhs, while his insurance policies are valued at around Rs 2 lakhs.
Deepika Padukone
- Source: Acting, business ventures, brand endorsements
- Age: 37
Before becoming an actor, Padukone was a state-level badminton player. She’s currently one of the highest-paid actresses in India and has 70+ brand endorsements, including Louis Vuitton, Jio, Adidas, and more. Her most recent business ventures include her self-care brand 82°E, pronounced Eighty-two East.
Neha Kakkar
- Source: Playback singer
- Age: 35
Kakkar is one of the most in-demand playback singers in Bollywood at the moment, having delivered back-to-back hits in the past few years. She was part of the reality show Indian Idol—first as a contestant and then as a judge. Her career—from humble beginnings to a life in the limelight—has remained incredibly inspirational.
Katrina Kaif
- Source: Acting, modelling, business ventures, brand endorsements
- Age: 39
Kaif began her modelling career very early at the age of 14, and she has starred in about 60 movies. The most popular of her movies include Namastey London, Singh is Kinng, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dhoom 3. Further, she’s a known philanthropist who has spoken out for causes like women’s rights and education for all. Brands endorsed by Kaif include Lenskart, Kalyan Jewelers, and Reebok. Kay Beauty is a joint venture between Kaif and Nykaa that combines high glamour and skincare products.
Jacqueline Fernandez
- Source: Acting career, modelling, brand endorsements
- Age: 37
Originally from Sri Lanka, Fernandez has earned a name for herself as a Bollywood actress and a well-known model in India. Notably, she was also the Miss Universe-Sri Lanka. Fernandez very carefully focuses on animal-friendly products and services to endorse, and her brand endorsements include Lux Cozi, Colombo Jewellery Stores, and more.
Urvashi Rautela
- Source: Acting career, model, brand endorsements
- Age: 29
Rautela is again another Indian actress to have a massive fan following on Instagram. Notably, she’s also the youngest on our list of India's top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in India. Her acting career has been the prime source of her income in recent years, along with brand endorsements like Longway and Lotus365.
Frequently asked questions1. Who had the fastest 1 million followers on Instagram in India?
Actor Thalapathy Vijay had the fastest one million followers on Instagram in India. He reached the number in just 99 minutes. Notably, his global ranking is third in terms of the personalities to gain the fastest one million Instagram followers.2. Who has the highest number of Instagram followers in India as a non-celebrity?
Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister of India, is your answer if you are looking for ‘a non-celebrity with the highest number of Instagram followers in India’.
