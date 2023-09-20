Top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube in 2023

Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has transformed how we consume video content. With the world's biggest collection of video content, YouTube users can explore channels, watch, like, and share their favourite videos, and even subscribe to the ones they like the most. Like Facebook, Twitter (X), and TikTok, YouTube boasts a massive user base, ranking second only to Google in terms of the largest search engines in the world. The most-viewed videos on YouTube have achieved the status of legends at this point.
Interestingly, a January 2023 Statista report shows that India leads the world in the number of monthly YouTube users (467 million), followed by the US (246 million) and Brazil (142 million). This article explores the most-watched YouTube videos as of 2023, exploring why they've clinched the prestigious title.
Most-Watched Videos on YouTube: Which are the Top 10?
Have you ever wondered which ones are the most-viewed videos on YouTube? With countless viral videos, it's a platform where catchy tunes and captivating content rule. The platform boasts a treasure trove of videos, but which ones have garnered the most attention? Also Read: The 10 most followed Instagram accounts in the world in 2023 The top 10 most-viewed YouTube videos offer a fascinating glimpse into what captures global audiences. From music hits to viral sensations, these videos have amassed views in the billions, making them the crème de la crème of YouTube's offerings.Let’s look at the list of most viewed videos on YouTube
A Deeper Insight: The Top 10 Most-Viewed Videos on YouTube
It’s time for a closer look at these most-watched videos on YouTube:
Baby Shark Dance
Channel name: Pinkfon
Country: South Korea
Channel Type: Kid’s entertainment
The viral sensation Baby Shark Dance emerged from the creative hub of Pinkfong, a South Korean company, is the highest viewed video on YouTube. This video poem is the go-to choice for kids and youngsters and is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Its delightful composition, featuring easily memorable lyrics and infectious music, ranks it at the top of the most-viewed videos on YouTube.Also Read: Top 10 Indians with highest followers on Instagram in 2023
Despacito
Channel name: Luis Fonsi
Country: Spain
Channel Type: Music
Despacito, the hit song by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, has rocked YouTube by being the second highest viewed video on YouTube for its music and rhythm. Released in 2019 in Spanish, the song is about enjoying life and being in the moment – a message many connect with.
Johny Johny Yes Papa
Channel name: LooLoo Kids
Country: Romania
Channel Type: Nursery Rhymes
Johny Johny Yes Papa is a well-known children's poem turned video that's been enjoyed for years. It's one of the most-watched videos on YouTube, especially for toddlers. The song is filled with lively animations and music and is a favourite among parents to help kids learn the language.
Bath Song
Channel name: CoComelon
Country: US
Channel Type: Nursery Rhymes
The Bath Song holds a valuable lesson – it teaches children the importance of staying clean and looking after themselves, which makes it one of the most-watched videos on YouTube.
Shape of You
Channel name: Ed Sheeran
Country: UK
Channel Type: Music
Ed Sheeran's Shape of You is a catchy and lively track with lyrics celebrating unexpected love. The song's upbeat rhythm makes it one of the most-watched videos on YouTube. Ed Sheeran and co-writers reportedly make around £5 million annually from this musical.
See You Again
Channel name: Wiz Khalifa
Country: US
Channel Type: Music
See You Again is a touching song by American rapper Wiz Khalifa, which remains among the most-viewed videos on YouTube in 2023 as well. Featuring vocals from Charlie Puth, it's a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in November 2013. The song held the top position on YouTube for 25 days, starting from July 10, 2017. See You Again beautifully captures themes of friendship and farewell, paying homage to Paul Walker's memory.
Wheels on the Bus
Channel name: CoComelon
Country: US
Channel Type: Nursery Rhymes
The lively and engaging song Wheels on the Bus by CoComelon is another YouTube video with the highest views from the channel. Its catchy tune and playful lyrics describe various actions on a bus, like opening doors and swishing wipers. The song encourages kids to sing along and dance, making it a fantastic tool for early learning.
Phonics Song with Two Words
Channel name: ChuChu TV
Country: India
Channel Type: Children’s Songs
This song is a fantastic tool to introduce young children to phonics fundamentals. Its catchy melody and straightforward lyrics make it easy for kids to follow along and grasp new words. This poem is centred on educating children and helping them comprehend phonics. It is the most-viewed Indian video on YouTube.
Uptown Funk
Channel name: Mark Ronson
Country: US
Channel Type: Music
This song is incredibly catchy; its irresistible beat encourages dancing, and the lyrics are enjoyable and straightforward to sing along with. Part of what makes it one of the most-viewed videos on YouTube is the amusing dance style performed by the team. The song's popularity continues to grow despite being released nearly nine years ago.
Learning Colours
Channel name: Miroshka TV
Country: Russia
Channel Type: Children’s Songs
Learning Colors is another vibrant and educational video designed for kids among the most-viewed videos on YouTube. It aims to teach children the names and shades of various colours using a mix of live-action and animated scenes set to a catchy song.