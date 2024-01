W

Five most liked videos on YouTube

Rank Video Name Number of Likes (in millions) #1 Despacito 52.00 #2 See You Again 41.34 #3 Baby Shark Dance 40.62 #4 Would you fly to Paris for a Baguette? 36.63 #5 Dynamite 36.61









Despacito

Uploader: Luis Fonsi

Upload date: January 13, 2017





See You Again

Uploader: Wiz Khalifa

Upload date: April 6, 2015





Baby Shark Dance

Uploader: Pinkfong

Upload date: June 17, 2016





Would You Fly to Paris for a Baguette?

Uploader: MrBeast

Upload date: December 8, 2022





Dynamite

Uploader: BTS

Upload date: August 21, 2020

Five most disliked videos on YouTube

Rank Video Name Number of Dislikes (in millions) #1 YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind 19.943 #2 Baby Shark Dance 14.972 #3 Sadak 2 Trailer 13.667 #4 Baby 12.476 #5 Johny Johny Yes Papa 11.954





YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind

Uploader: YouTube

Upload date: December 6, 2018





Baby Shark Dance

Uploader: Pinkfong Kids’ Songs & Stories

Upload date: June 17, 2016





Sadak 2 Trailer

Uploader: Star Studios

Upload date: August 12, 2020





Baby

Uploader: Justin Bieber

Upload date: February 19, 2010





Johny Johny Yes, Papa

Uploader: LooLoo Kids

Upload date: October 8, 2016

ith its staggeringly large user base—in the billions—YouTube has become the ultimate playground for content creators and viewers alike. The platform's immense popularity is fueled by the diversity of its content, spanning from educational tutorials to entertaining vlogs and music videos.One metric that reflects a video's impact on YouTube is the number of likes and dislikes it accumulates. These digital thumbs-up and thumbs-down gestures serve as a collective voice of the audience. Some videos garner immense love, while others face the wrath of the dislike button for various reasons—controversial content, unpopular opinions, or simply failing to meet audience expectations.In this post, we look at the most liked and disliked YouTube videos:Whether it's an inspiring music video, a heartwarming tale that tugs at the emotional strings, or a tutorial simplifying the complexities of life, these liked videos resonate with audiences on a profound level. Here are the most liked videos on YouTube:A deeper insight into the most liked videos on YouTubeDespacito tops our list of the most-liked videos on YouTube. Music journalists widely attribute Despacito to the resurgence of Spanish-language pop music in the mainstream music industry.Despacito snagged awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Urban Fusion/Performance, and Best Short Form Music Video at the 18th Latin Grammy Awards.See You Again was commissioned for the film Furious 7 as a tribute to Paul Walker. Walker tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on November 30, 2013. The song emerged as the lead single for the Furious 7 soundtrack in the United States.Baby Shark is a tune that has echoed through the playful corridors of childhood for decades. With roots reaching back into the 20th century, the song gained renewed vigour in 2016 when South Korean entertainment company Pinkfong breathed new life into it. The catchy melody and simple hand movements captivated audiences. Baby Shark became the first YouTube video to surpass 10 billion views.“Would you fly to Paris for a Baguette?” boasts the title of the most-liked YouTube video under the non-music video category and stands tall as the most-liked YouTube video under the YouTube Shorts banner. MrBeast also clinches the title for the most liked non-music and non-short video with “Make This Video The Most Liked Video On YouTube”. These milestones underscore MrBeast's influence and creativity in shaping the landscape of digital content.Dynamite carries the distinction of being the South Korean boy band's first fully English-recorded song. Dynamite is a vibrant concoction of upbeat disco-pop, funk, soul, and bubblegum pop, drawing inspiration from the groove of 1970s music. The lyrics convey a message of joy and gratitude for life's simple pleasures. Dynamite earned BTS their first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.While YouTube made dislike counts private to creators in late 2021 to protect creators from harassment, we have still recounted the most disliked videos on YouTube for you from when they were publicly viewable. The most disliked videos on YouTube range from controversial content to artistic missteps that didn't resonate with the audience.A deeper insight into the most disliked videos on YouTubeWhy were these so disliked anyway?The YouTube Rewind 2018 was the ninth edition of the series, featuring a recap of the year's highlights. Packed with a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Ninja, Marques Brownlee, Will Smith, and Trevor Noah, it seemed like it had the ingredients for success. However, it turned out to be a recipe for disaster. It included outdated trends and left out big names like Shane Dawson, MrBeast, and PewDiePie. The result? Just a week after it dropped, Everyone Controls Rewind racked up over 10 million dislikes, claiming the crown for the most disliked video on YouTube.Funnily enough, Baby Shark holds the title for both the most liked and disliked YouTube video.Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, marking Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback after two decades.In just a week, its trailer earned the dubious honour of being the second most disliked video on YouTube. This is because a significant section of Indian (and even international) viewers had chosen to boycott the movie as a form of protest against nepotism in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death.Released as the lead single from Bieber's debut studio album, My World 2.0, this track became a digital sensation. Commercially, it soared to number one in France and Scotland and conquered top-ten charts worldwide. While it is the fourth most disliked video on YouTube, its success is undeniable. Baby was once the most-viewed YouTube video until Psy's Gangnam Style took the throne in 2012.This English-language tune centres around young Johnny, caught red-handed by his father for sneaking a bite of sugar when he shouldn't. First surfacing on YouTube in 2007, it gained momentum when featured in a 5 Star chocolate brand commercial in India. In 2016, Loo Loo Kids’ version misspelt Johnny, and the ‘Johny Johny Yes Papa’ video skyrocketed to over 6.6 billion views as of August 20, 2020.