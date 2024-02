B

Top 10 most-paid Indian actors

Rank Actor Name Approximate Fee Charged Per Movie 1. Shah Rukh Khan Rs150 crores-250 crores 2. Rajinikanth Rs150 crores-210 crores 3. Joseph Vijay Rs130 crores-200 crores 4. Prabhas Rs100 crores-200 crores 5. Aamir Khan Rs100 crores-175 crores 6. Salman Khan Rs100 crores-150 crores 7. Kamal Haasan Rs100 crores-150 crores 8. Allu Arjun Rs100 crores-125 crores 9. Akshay Kumar Rs60 crores-145 crores 10. Ajith Kumar Rs105 crores

ollywood sits at the heart of the visual media ecosystem in India, owing to its appeal to the Hindi-speaking audience in the country, which is the language with the highest number of speakers. It’s no wonder, therefore, that some of the most-paid Indian actors come from Bollywood. However, contrary to popular belief, most of the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors are from South Indian film industries.While the cinema of South India has achieved mainstream attention in recent years, captivating viewers across all Indian regions with their action-packed stories, they have had cult followings across the country for a long time. As a result, South Indian actors have broken into the list of the top 10 most-paid Indian actors in droves. In this article, we look at a list of the most paid Indian actors to have insights into the big earners.Here are the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors, with data sourced from IMDb and sorted from the most paid to the least:A closer look at the highest-paid Indian actorsNow, what makes these ‘heroes’ earn so much? They have had illustrious careers with films that have delivered social messages, family dramas, romance, action, and plain entertainment, drawing innumerable fans to boost their popularity. Here’s an insight into their work:Frequently called King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has had some big flops in his body of work, but none of that has stopped him from delivering two consecutive blockbusters in 2023,and, both crossing Rs2000 crores worldwide. His latest release,continues to earn big as well, highlighting his star power. Starting with television series in the late 1980s and breaking into Bollywood with 1992’s, Shah Rukh Khan has built his career from scratch and continued to break records, sealing his position as the highest-paid Bollywood star.Rajinikanth, the highest-paid South Indian actor, has almost achieved the status of a living deity in the Southern parts of India and beyond, pulling in enthused crowds through his presence in a movie alone. His actual name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, and he has primarily worked in Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth was last seen in, an action comedy that became a box office success; he charged Rs110 crores for the movie.Another of the highest-paid South Indian actors, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is also known as Thalapathy Vijay. His career spans over two decades, starting at age 10 in 1984 as a child artist in the movie. Vijay is one of the most bankable performers in the South movie industries; his 2023 movies include, which earned around Rs300 crore worldwide, and, which grossed over Rs612 crore worldwide. Notably,is also the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023.Prabhas earned true stardom after the release of SS Rajamouli’s historicduology, pushing the actor’s net worth to a jump of 94 percent in the past eight years. While hiswas a controversial flop, his latestcurrently has a domestic net collection of Rs369.37 crore, leaving Rajinikanth’s Jailer behind at its net Rs348.55 crore.Aamir Khan’s fan base appreciates his careful choice of movies, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ for his dedication to the perfect execution of every aspect of the media he is a part of. His last release,in 2022, did not see notable success; however, he is set to continue his holiday season movie release trend within 2024, after fan-favourite hits like, andYet another Bollywood actor with a significant fan following, Salman Khan’s image as an actor has gone from the romanticof the 1990s to the early 2000s to everyone’s ‘’ in recent years. His popularity has grown, making him one of the most-paid Indian actors. His latest release,, has earned over Rs466.63 crore worldwide.Kamal Hassan is another phenomenon from South India, having starred in around 220 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. While the actor saw no release in 2023, anticipation is building around his upcomingwith director Mani Ratnam.Arjun is best known across India for his starring role in, a 2021 Telugu film. A sequel titledis scheduled for 2024; the movie is expected to break box office records set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Akshay Kuma r is well known for his comic timing in movies likeand more family entertainers. In recent years, he has also been a part of several movies carrying important social messages, includingand more. While 2023 didn’t see any notable hits from him,, with a guest appearance by him, earned approximately Rs221 crore worldwide.Yet another of the highest-paid South Indian actors, Kumar’s performance in the 2023 releasewas well received by fans. The movie earned a total of Rs130 crores in Indian markets.Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the highest-paid Indian actress in 2023; she charges approximately Rs14 to 40 crore per movie/TV series.The wealthiest actors in the world include Tyler Perry (net worth around $1 billion), Jerry Seinfeld (net worth approx $950 million), Dwayne Johnson (net worth approx $800 million), Shah Rukh Khan, the highest-paid Bollywood star, and Tom Cruise (net worth about $600 million).