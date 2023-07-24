To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. The blue bird is dead, Twitter becomes X: Can a 'super app' work in India?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
124 Listen ins
 

Elon Musk reportedly said in a Twitter Spaces conversation that the blue bird logo was being cut down with blow torches, after he announced yesterday that the microblogging platform is being re-branded as X. Sanjay Swamy, co-founder and managing partner at Prime Venture Partners, joins us today to discuss what this re-branding means. Swamy, a well-known VC investor in India's fintech scene who's previously also helped design some of the payments aspects of Aadhaar, sets forth his arguments as to why he doesn't see a successful super app emerging in India any time soon

