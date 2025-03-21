Top 10 highest paid athletes in the world in 2025: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lamar Jackson

The world of sports is a big business - from packed stadiums to winning performances, fans live for all these moments. Whether Cristiano Ronaldo’s unmatched global influence or Lionel Messi’s dominance and success, these GOATs (greatest of all time) continue to set records on the pitch. But their passion for sports goes beyond the game. They also tend to invest in business ventures, endorsements, and other industry trends, contributing to their massive off-field earnings.

Forbes’ 2024 list of the highest-paid athletes tracks the biggest paychecks in sports, revealing who dominates the field and businesses, too. Last year, the top 10 popular athletes earned a total of $1.38 billion, a 24 percent increase from $1.11 billion in 2023. From high-value contracts to billion-dollar endorsements, the brand value of some expensive players is shaping the economy.

This post examines the list of the top 10 richest athletes worldwide and explains why they’re more than sports players.

List of top 10 highest-paid athletes

Based on Forbes, here’s a list of the world's popular athletes who crossed the $100 million earning mark:

Rank & Name Sport Nationality Total Earnings #1 Cristiano Ronaldo Football Portugal $260 million #2 Jon Rahm Golf Spain $218 million #3 Lionel Messi Football Argentina $135 million #4 LeBron James Basketball United States $128.2 million #5 Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball Greece $111 million #6 Kylian Mbappé Football France $110 million #7 Neymar Football Brazil $108 million #8 Karim Benzema Football France $106 million #9 Stephen Curry Basketball United States $102 million #10 Lamar Jackson Football United States $100.5 million

From expensive salaries to global endorsements, here's a closer look at the world’s highest-paid athletes: