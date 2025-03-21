Top 10 highest paid athletes in the world in 2025: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lamar Jackson

Explore the list of the world's top 10 highest-paid athletes and learn about their popularity in sports, businesses, and other global brands
The world of sports is a big business - from packed stadiums to winning performances, fans live for all these moments. Whether Cristiano Ronaldo’s unmatched global influence or Lionel Messi’s dominance and success, these GOATs (greatest of all time) continue to set records on the pitch. But their passion for sports goes beyond the game. They also tend to invest in business ventures, endorsements, and other industry trends, contributing to their massive off-field earnings.
Forbes’ 2024 list of the highest-paid athletes tracks the biggest paychecks in sports, revealing who dominates the field and businesses, too. Last year, the top 10 popular athletes earned a total of $1.38 billion, a 24 percent increase from $1.11 billion in 2023. From high-value contracts to billion-dollar endorsements, the brand value of some expensive players is shaping the economy.
This post examines the list of the top 10 richest athletes worldwide and explains why they’re more than sports players.
Based on Forbes, here’s a list of the world's popular athletes who crossed the $100 million earning mark:
|Rank & Name
|Sport
|Nationality
|Total Earnings
|#1 Cristiano Ronaldo
|Football
|Portugal
|$260 million
|#2 Jon Rahm
|Golf
|Spain
|$218 million
|#3 Lionel Messi
|Football
|Argentina
|$135 million
|#4 LeBron James
|Basketball
|United States
|$128.2 million
|#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Basketball
|Greece
|$111 million
|#6 Kylian Mbappé
|Football
|France
|$110 million
|#7 Neymar
|Football
|Brazil
|$108 million
|#8 Karim Benzema
|Football
|France
|$106 million
|#9 Stephen Curry
|Basketball
|United States
|$102 million
|#10 Lamar Jackson
|Football
|United States
|$100.5 million
From expensive salaries to global endorsements, here's a closer look at the world’s highest-paid athletes:
The most popular name in football, Cristiano Ronaldo, has an estimated total earnings of $260 million, making him the world’s highest-paid athlete for the fourth time. His $200 million annual on-field salary with Al Nassr has been a promising investment for the Saudi Pro League. Off the pitch, brands like Nike, Binance, and Herbalife tap into his massive social media following, keeping his commercial value high.
Rahm, the second highest-paid athlete, joined LIV Golf last December for a $350 million deal. His winnings in 2024 golf tournaments have already earned him $6.6 million. Beyond prize money, he’s now leading his own team, Legion XIII, giving him a 25 percent equity stake in the fast-growing golf league. It is safe to say that his association with LIV is paying off in more ways than one.
Messi’s legacy in football keeps growing, and his arrival at the Inter Miami club increased its valuation to over $1 billion with high-value sponsorships and increased ticket sales. He won the Ballon d’Or eight times and also became the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to record five assists in a single game. Endorsement deals with Adidas, Apple, and Konami help with the off-field earnings, placing him among the top 10 richest athletes in the world.
The 40-year-old basketball player recently solidified his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a two-year, $97 million contract extension. This makes him the most expensive player in NBA history, with over $560 million in guaranteed money in the future. James continues to deliver stellar performances, like winning the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. His on-field presence and off-field business ventures positioned him among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2024.
Giannis, one of the top 10 richest athletes in 2024, earned $111 million, with $46 million from his NBA salary and $65 million from endorsements. Despite a challenging season ending with a calf injury and an early playoff exit last year, he launched a production company and released his sixth signature Nike sneaker, the Giannis Freak 6. Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Mbappé left PSG (Paris Saint-Germain Football Club) last year, closing out a $1.3 billion project to join his childhood dream team, Real Madrid. He built his business empire off the field - a production company partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and major brands like Nike and Oakley. With nearly $110 million in earnings, Mbappé ranks sixth among the top 10 richest athletes.
Neymar's shift to Al Hilal in 2024 came with lavish perks, including luxury cars, a private jet, and a mansion. Despite a ligament injury limiting his play last year, he remains among the highest-paid athletes. Apart from the football tournaments, he partnered with the shapewear and clothing brand Skims, launched a new Puma football shoe, and introduced his own line of mocktails and cocktails.
In 2024, Karim Benzema, a French professional footballer and Ballon d'Or winner, signed a three-year deal with Al Ittihad, a Saudi Pro League team. With a reported net worth of around $106 million, Karim is one of the world’s most expensive players. He has several deals with EA Sports, Adidas, and Hyundai, adding to his annual income.
Curry continues to dominate both on and off the court. Last year, he led the NBA with 357 three-pointers and won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics alongside LeBron James. Curry's business ventures are also flourishing - he signed a lifetime contract with Under Armour and recently invested in Unrivaled, a new professional 3-on-3 women's basketball league in Miami. These endeavours have solidified his position among the highest-paid athletes.
Jackson rounds up the list of the top 10 richest athletes of 2024. He negotiated his own contract with the Baltimore Ravens, securing a $72.5 million signing bonus, and led the team to a 13-4 record, earning his second NFL MVP (Most Valuable Player) award. Jackson's business investments include partnerships with Oakley and StatusPro and a clothing line called Era 8, among other ventures. His total earnings were slightly above $100 million in 2024.
Will Ronaldo participate in the 2026 Football World Cup?
Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest-paid athlete, has not announced his retirement from international football and will likely represent Portugal at his sixth FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Who are India’s most expensive athletes?
Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar are on the list of India’s most expensive players, with Kohli’s net worth estimated to be around ₹1000 crores.
Who were the most searched Indian athletes in 2024?
Hardik Pandya and Shashank Singh joined the list of the world’s top 10 most searched Indian athletes. Hardik ranked seventh, and Shashank was ninth on the list, along with prominent players like Imane Khelif, Mike Tyson, and Lamine Yamal.