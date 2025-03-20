US attorney general calls Tesla vandalism 'domestic terrorism' promising consequences

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said a recent spate of attacks on Tesla property, owned by key President Donald Trump's ally Elon Musk, was akin to terrorism and vowed to impose severe punishments on perpetrators.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement Tuesday.

She said the Department of Justice has already charged "several perpetrators with that in mind," including some cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences.

"We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," she said.

Billionaire Musk is one of Trump's closest advisers, as well as top financial donor, and is spearheading highly controversial attempts to slash entire US government departments as part of what he says is a cost-and-fraud-cutting drive.