Not fair to say Indian entrepreneurs are copycats: K Ganesh

Disruption takes an outsider to change the status quo, says serial entrepreneur K Ganesh. In his latest book Mastering Disruption, Ganesh, the founder of venture building platform GrowStory, who has incubated and scaled successful startups like BigBasket, Portea Medical and Bluestone, talks about how new-age business models in India have localised, innovated and made money. In an interaction with Forbes India’s From the Bookshelves podcast, he discusses IPOs and value creation amid profitability concerns, how investors navigate the high-risk, high-reward potential of new-age companies, and how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the business landscape in India. Edited excerpts:

Q. Your book says the average lifespan of a company has reduced from 90 years in 1930 to between 12 and 18 years today. While new-age business models are emerging, why is the longevity of companies reducing?

There are historically five waves of innovation: Waterpower, steam power, electricity, electronics and petrochemicals, and software and digital networks. The sixth wave is AI and robotics. The timeframe between each wave is becoming shorter. DeepSeek, OpenAI, ChatGPT, hot topics of today, are less than two-and-a-half-years-old. When I was in college, we never talked about things that were that old. We talked about steel, or automotive, all of which had a 30-40-year cycle. So, one reason [for reducing longevity of businesses] is failure to keep pace with rapidly changing technology. Second, the business models are changing. Take BYD or Tesla, for instance. For centuries, the car manufacturing industry focussed on people who could make great internal combustion engines (ICE). Suddenly, the rules of the game have changed. Today, the major car competitor is not the person with the engines, but the person with battery technology. The speed of disruption is baffling.

Q. Does it take someone from outside the traditional ecosystem to bring in disruption? Like how Elon Musk and Tesla challenged ICE cars.

Yes, disruption is outside in. Legacy businesses are stuck with what we call the sunk cost fallacy. In fact, one of my pet peeves is that we needed foreign investors like Tiger Global and others to see the potential in the Flipkarts and BigBaskets of India, while existing retail giants, be it Reliance or Birlas or Tatas, were not able to see this right in their backyard, in a country where they are employing thousands of people. They could have easily funded this and made all the money. This is true even abroad. Microsoft did not start Google. Google did not start Facebook, and Facebook did not start Twitter [now X]. So outside in is most likely for disruption, because of fresh thinking, not having sunk cost fallacy, and not getting bogged down by existing challenges.