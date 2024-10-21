The science of successful startups

Entrepreneurs who test their business ideas like scientists stand a better chance of making it
In the competitive world of business, entrepreneurs have long sought novel formulas such as the Business Model Canvas and the Lean Start-Up Method in their quest for success. The most potent tool, however, might be one that's centuries old: the scientific approach.
From a series of experiments involving 759 start-ups across industries in Milan, Turin and London, my colleagues* and I found that companies that embraced the practice of rigorously formulating and testing hypotheses consistently outperformed their peers. They were more likely to weed out unviable ideas early on, pivot to more promising directions, and generate more revenue.
This study is built on a smaller one from 2020 and was recently published in Strategic Management Journal. Both papers have also been featured in Harvard Business Review. Replicating studies is a crucial way of validating and extending initial findings. Our latest study not only reinforces the original findings but also provides deeper insights into the effectiveness of the scientific approach in entrepreneurship.
