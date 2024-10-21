Deeba Rajpal's love for baking and stunning aesthetics are an internet-winning formula

The skill of styling and photographing her food is something Rajpal has refined over many years, much as what she bakes has changed over time
Deeba Rajpal’s social media posts will make you want to have cake. Lots of it. Her Instagram page displays a variety of desserts that she bakes, from cheesecakes and tarts to puddings and trifles. The challenge of creating an exquisite visual representation of a dish and then photographing it for internet consumption is something that motivates this 56-year-old resident from Gurugram, apart from the process of baking itself. So, on her Instagram page of recipes, as you watch a reel on how to make a vegan coffee pudding, you cannot help but notice a small cup of coffee beans, a round glass vase of roses, a few scattered petals, and a burning tealight adorning the frame.