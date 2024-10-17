My followers tell me that I make people laugh, so I'll never be sad: Karishma Gangwal

Karishma Gangwal dons many hats—actor, writer, editor—while producing her slice-of-life content revolving around Indian families and relationships. She is ready to take it to the next level by acting in a show, also written by her
In 2021, when Karishma Gangwal was new to the world of content creation, she received a message. “This is the first time I’m smiling in 10 days, so I just wanted to thank you,” wrote a girl who had lost her brother to Covid-19.
