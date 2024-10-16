India's Top 100 Digital Stars: Recognising evolution of Indian content creation industry

Influencers are reshaping the marketing landscape and redefining the ways in which brands connect with customers. The 'India's Top 100 Digital Stars' list puts the spotlight on emerging and popular content creators
Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and numerous other Indian content creators began their journeys as passion projects. At the time, they could hardly have imagined that this would quickly evolve into a thriving industry. And, moreover, that their rising popularity and exceptional talent would pave the way for acting opportunities in both films and OTT platforms.
