India's Top 100 Digital Stars: Recognising evolution of Indian content creation industry





Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and numerous other Indian content creators began their journeys as passion projects. At the time, they could hardly have imagined that this would quickly evolve into a thriving industry. And, moreover, that their rising popularity and exceptional talent would pave the way for acting opportunities in both films and OTT platforms.





(This story appears in the 18 October, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Today, content creation as an industry has evolved immensely—there is far more recognition and opportunities. As of 2023, the Indian content creation industry is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent over the next five years, as per a FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report from March 2023.In India, the rise of influencers has become a transformative force, reshaping the marketing landscape and redefining the ways in which brands connect with audiences. With the barriers to entry into the world of content creation fast reducing, the number of regional language creators are rising as well. These digital stars, often self-made, have built loyal communities through authenticity, creativity, and engagement, driving conversations on everything from fashion and tech to social causes. But the challenge for every creator is how to constantly reinvent and create engaging content to retain their loyal fanbase.Recognising and celebrating this talent—born and grown organically on social media—underscores the dynamic role influencers play in shaping modern culture, trends and even consumer behaviour in India’s rapidly digitising landscape. With the ‘India’s Top 100 Digital Stars’ list, Forbes India along with Goat—GroupM’s brand-safe influencer and content marketing solution—recognises the work of 100 creators, keeping quantitative and qualitative measures in mind across platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.It has taken months of work to hand-pick 100 creators across nine categories from the thousands we’re seeing from India, every single day. The third edition spans nine categories: Comedy, beauty, fashion & lifestyle, business & finance, health, food, technology, travel & photography and social work. We have focussed on emerging creators who are on the brink of making it big in the mainstream entertainment industry.