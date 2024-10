Annual India's Top 100 Digital Stars issue looks at the influencers who are not only fan favourites but also have managed to woo marketers. They stand out because of their constant efforts to create something new and engaging despite the challenge of social media trolling. Once again anchoring this Forbes India-Goat effort, Naini Thaker takes us through the current status of the influencer industry, what it takes to become a digital star, and the selection process for this coveted list