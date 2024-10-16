India's Top 100 Digital Stars: How influencers were ranked

A Forbes India-Goat study recognises content makers who've made their mark. Comedy creators dominate the list, but socially responsible creators are an important part as well
There are some key updates in the third edition of India’s Top 100 Digital Stars—a Forbes India-Goat study. Unlike last year where we focussed solely on verified profiles, this year, we’ve expanded our approach to include all creators—verified or not. While verification badges help confirm authenticity, we recognise that many genuine creators may not hold the blue tick. The rest of the methodology remains consistent with previous editions, ensuring a fair and data-driven ranking of digital influencers.
(This story appears in the 18 October, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)