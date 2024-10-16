Kartik Aaryan: A Champion's Mindset





Kartik Aaryan is armed with immense self-belief. It’s this faith in himself that has seen him emerge as one of the most promising actors today. The 33-year-old who came from Gwalior to Mumbai to study engineering, and pursued his acting ambitions on the sly, however, is aware of the impermanence of success.



“I am still living my dream. It feels surreal to be a part of this journey. I feel lucky that I get more love than I deserve. I am indebted to my audience. And the journey continues. There’s a long way to go. With every achievement, you need to have another dream,” says the Chandu Champion star, who was felicitated with the Icon of Excellence Award at the Forbes India 30 Under 30 event in Mumbai on October 4.



In an interaction with Forbes India Editor-Desk Kunal Purandare, Aaryan spoke about the struggles of an outsider and how it takes years to be taken seriously by an audience that does not know you. “You have to keep proving yourself again and again. You have to give your 200 percent,” he says.



Reiterating that there were no moments of self-doubt in his career, the actor emphasises: “I still have that crazy amount of self-belief in me. Even when I was rejected in auditions, I used to feel it’s their loss. It was a thin line between confidence and overconfidence. But one thing is for sure… if I am in a room, I will be the hardest worker in that room.”



The opportunities, early on, were limited and the actor says he made the most of what he got. With time, as he proved his mettle, he veered towards roles that challenged him as an artiste. Chandu Champion (2024), in which he played India’s first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, was one of them. “That film changed everything for me. A champion’s mindset is extremely important in life,” says the actor who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.



Fame also brought with it lucrative offers, but the actor insists that he would let go of money for something that gives him creative satisfaction. “At the end of the day, and after a point, it’s not about money. It’s about creativity. I love going in front of camera, I love entertaining people. For that, I don’t need money. I need the applause, I need people and their emotions. If that connects, that’s the most beautiful gift for me,” he says, adding that he is indebted to his audience for all the love they have showered on him.



Aaryan, however, clarifies that he takes the financial responsibility of all his films, whether they are successful or not.



It’s been a memorable journey, and the actor says he enjoyed the phase when he lived with 12 roommates in a rented apartment in Mumbai when he first came to the city. And he’s loving his moment in the spotlight now as well. “I started my journey from there. And this is where I wanted to be. I have no complaints.”