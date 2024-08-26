Superboys of Malegaon: India's homemade superhero star strikes Bollywood fame

Shaikh Nasir and his old crew are readying for the big-budget Bollywood treatment—not to remake the movie, but a film inspired by the director's determination
Half a day's drive from India's entertainment capital Mumbai, many in the struggling textile city of Malegaon escape the thrum of dawn-till-dusk industrial weaving looms by daydreaming about Bollywood stars.
Among them is amateur filmmaker Shaikh Nasir who, after decades of dedication to creating homemade movies, is celebrating having his own story turned into a film that will be shown internationally on the big screen.